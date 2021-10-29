Qatar signs Accor partnership ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Authorities in Qatar have signed an agreement with Accor to manage operations and deliver services throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The deal runs through to the end of next year.

The agreement was signed in Doha in the presence of Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, prime minister and minister of interior for Qatar.

It was agreed by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the organisation responsible the required infrastructure, operations and legacy projects for World Cup.

Yasir Al Jamal, SC chairman, signed the agreement alongside Sébastien Bazin, chief executive of Accor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal will see Accor provide personnel to operate what will be the largest serviced real estate operation in the world, and include front office, operational supplies and equipment, as well as housekeeping services, among others.

Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the SC, said: “This ground-breaking agreement is another example of how Qatar’s approach is truly historic – not only in terms of setting the highest delivery standards, but also for legacy planning.

“By making full use of existing residential apartments and villas in Qatar, we can offer visitors a range of affordable and comfortable options; while also ensuring we have a sustainable hotel market that does not leave Qatar with excess permanent hotel rooms post-2022.”