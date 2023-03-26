Qatar Airways Welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan with Onboard and Lounge Festivities

Qatar Airways welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan with preparations to offer a bespoke Iftar to passengers on board and at Al Safwa, Al Mourjan and Global Premium Lounges. Special Ramadan offerings will be available on flights to the GCC, Middle East, and some Indian Sub-continent, African and Asian destinations.

As the sun begins to set and passengers approach the time to break their fast, Qatar Airways Cabin Crew will make an announcement indicating Iftar time and invite passengers from First, Business and Economy Class to indulge in the appetising treats presented in a specially designed Iftar bag to cater to fasting travellers. The bag design wishes our travelling customers “Ramadan Kareem” written in traditional Arabic calligraphy. The treats include vegetarian and non-vegetarian wraps, Arabic sweets, dates, a slice of cake, laban and water.

Similarly, Qatar Airways’ Al Safwa First Class Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Lounge will announce the prayer call; in readiness for passengers to utilise the prayer rooms.

Travellers can choose from a selection of traditional Ramadan favourites for a fulfilling dining experience in addition to the Qatar Airways customary dining experience served alongside a alongside Qatar Airways’ signature Ramadan themed lantern.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “During the Holy Month, it is our duty to tend to each other and foster spirituality. Welcoming one of the most spiritual seasons, Qatar Airways is proud to offer its passengers a calm and curated travel experience during the Sacred Month of Ramadan. On behalf of Qatar Airways, I wish you all a blessed Ramadan.”

Qatar Airways Airport hub, HIA, has more than 18 spacious prayer rooms with dedicated ablution facilities to accommodate travellers’ spiritual needs. Passengers can enjoy Iftar at HIA’s expansive dining options including Harrods Tea Room, Armani Ristorante, and Evergreens Organics.