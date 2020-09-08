Qatar Airways to relaunch Lagos connections

Qatar Airways will relaunch flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, from September 10th.

The four times weekly service to Africa’s largest city will be operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy.

With the addition of Lagos, Qatar Airways’ network in Africa will expand to ten destinations with 44 weekly flights to the continent including Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Tunis and Zanzibar.

Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos can enjoy more flexible travel options with seamless connections via the most connected and Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport.

The airline currently operates over 650 weekly flights to more than 85 destinations across the globe including 27 destinations in Asia-Pacific, 32 in Europe and nine in North America, such as Guangzhou, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to resume flights to Lagos and further expand our network in Africa.

“We know the Nigerian diaspora is spread across the globe and we are thankful to the Nigerian government for their support in helping us to reunite family and friends with their loved ones.

“With our mixed fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft, we are able to resume Lagos services with the right sized aircraft that will enable us to respond quickly to passenger demand and increase frequencies, offering our passengers more flexibility to travel when they want.”

According to the latest IATA data, Qatar Airways has become the largest international carrier since April.