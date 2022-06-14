Qatar Airways to host 78th IATA and World Airport Transport Summit

Qatar Airways is hosting the 78th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Doha. This year’s IATA AGM takes place in Doha 19-21 June 2022, welcoming the aviation industry’s top leaders to reflect on the shifting political, economic, and technological realities facing air travel as the industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways’ Chief Executive Officer, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is pleased to host the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, since we last hosted the event in 2014. We are a strong supporter of IATA and this year’s AGM is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our renowned Qatari hospitality, together with the new infrastructural developments in our country in preparation for the World Cup.”

“Given that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be the first in the Middle East and Arab world, this is the perfect opportunity not only for Qatar, but also for the region as a whole to show the rest of the world how we can host mega events, and welcome visitors and football fans from around the world. A historic event means we are set and ready to make travelling more agile and flexible, offering passengers seamless connectivity around the world.”

“Next week, Doha will be transformed into the global capital of air transport. Aviation leaders from around the world gather for the 78th IATA AGM amid a recovery from COVID-19 that is in full swing. Attendees will review progress on gender diversity and the industry’s determination to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. And with high oil prices, war, and inflation the gathering will be an opportunity for airlines to take stock of the economic challenges ahead of them. The agenda will be full,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

The three-day conference will see some 240 IATA member airlines, consisting of more than 750 senior aviation industry delegates, as well as a contingent of over 150 international media, gather to discuss emerging industry issues and global trends that will shape the airline industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key topics to be discussed during the event is around sustainability, focusing on steps the aviation industry will take collectively to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It will also cover what the industry can do to support global efforts to reduce “Single Use Plastics”, address the reputational challenges of carbon offsets and the production of sustainable and lower carbon aviation fuels, in order to deliver lasting and environmentally sound solutions.

During the peak of the pandemic, Qatar Airways remained steadfast in its ambition to demonstrate leadership in environmental sustainability and continued to work on cementing the path towards a sustainable recovery and contributing to the conservation of global biodiversity with its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal trafficking of wildlife and its products. Together with oneworld member airlines, Qatar Airways is committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, becoming the first global airline alliance to unite behind a common target to achieve carbon neutrality. Qatar Airways has also partnered with IATA to launch a voluntary carbon offset programme for passengers, which has now extended to include its cargo and corporate clients, while continuing to improve our environmental performance and securing the accreditation to the highest level in the IATA Environmental Assessment Programme (IEnvA).

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax, an international air transport rating organisation,. In addition, the airline was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. Qatar Airways continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.