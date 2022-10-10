Qatar Airways signs agreement to become Presenting Partner of Lusail Winter Wonderland

Qatar Airways is the Official Airline Partner and the Presenting Partner of Lusail Winter Wonderland, an original world-class entertainment and leisure destination in Qatar that will deliver unforgettable experiences to fun seekers of all ages.

Lusail Winter Wonderland is a remarkable theme park located on Al Maha Island, in the heart of Qatar’s entertainment district, that is set to open to the public in November. This one-of-its-kind theme park will feature more than 50 top-notch rides and attractions including the Qatar Airways Forest Train inside the Qatar Airways Festive Forrest, the Flume ride Arctic Splash, a giant Ice Slide, The Galleon, the Ooredoo 5G Rollercoaster, and a 150 ft Ferris Wheel the Ain QNB.

The park will introduce the region’s first outdoor ice-skating rink experience, brought to you by Masraf Al Rayan. Additionally, Lusail Winter Wonderland will offer an array of entertainment concepts and fun-filled activities that are age appropriate for various groups – children, teenagers, adults and families.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Lusail Winter Wonderland will become a landmark that attracts tourists from all over the world. The debut of this exceptional theme park will offer unparalleled entertainment to all guests, alongside the other planned events taking place in Qatar. As we bring all festive things in one place, residents and visitors will experience a Winter season like no other.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding, said: “We are happy to partner with Qatar Airways to bring an international level of entertainment destinations and unparalleled leisure to the residents and visitors of Qatar.”

Every year, nearly 1.5 million visitors will be entertained by the Lusail Winter Wonderland theme park experience. A key leisure destination that will attract both international and regional tourists all while boosting Qatar’s entertainment experience. Qatar Airways Holidays, the airline’s leisure division, will soon be offering travel packages include flights, hotels, and park tickets.

Group Chief Executive of Estithmar Holding, Mr. Henrik Christiansen said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways as presenting partner of Lusail Winter Wonderland. At Estithmar Holding our mission is to add exceptional value to our customer and our world-class hospitality and entertainment projects will deliver and create a memorable experience for the residents and visitors of Qatar.”

Qatar Airways connects to the world through its Doha hub, and the Airline of the Year 2022 will be promoting Lusail Winter Wonderland as an additional reason to visit Doha as a destination resort and for extended stopovers in the city. Additionally, Qatar Airways will also feature the entertainment destination in communications with its customers and Privilege Club members.

Lusail Winter Wonderland, located on Al Maha Island in Lusail City, is a collaborative project between Qatari Diar, Qatar Tourism, and Estithmar Ventures, the entertainment division of Estithmar Holding. IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events, and media, will be the managing operator of Lusail Winter Wonderland. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specialises in licensing, sports training, and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.