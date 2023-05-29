Qatar Airways Privilege Club Launches New Card Linked Offers

Qatar Airways Privilege Club announces the introduction of a new feature, Card Linked Offers, which will integrate Avios in members’ lifestyles. Visa or Mastercard credit cardholders – including cards registered in Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay – can now be linked to their Privilege Club accounts.

This enables members to collect and spend Avios on everyday purchases at a wide range of retail and lifestyle partners in Qatar.

Card Linked Offers enhances Privilege Club members’ benefits by rewarding them for shopping, dining and other purchases with the linked credit cards, allowing them to have more choices than ever before. This new feature is available for Visa credit cards issued in over 70 countries where card linking is supported, as well as for Mastercard credit cards issued in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Qatar, UAE, UK, Uruguay and USA.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways, we constantly look towards innovation and ensuring our services are unparalleled in the industry, and our loyalty programme is no different. Privilege Club has seen many enhancements in the last year including the adoption of Avios as the rewards currency, and the latest Card Linked Offers announcement only continues our programme of improvement.

“Having introduced the ability to collect and spend Avios in our airport, we believe that introducing the new feature will further solidify the Privilege Club experience as a lifestyle. As the Card Linked Offers launches, our members will see an exciting range of benefits when spending and collecting their Avios.”

To link purchases to the loyalty programme, users can simply log in to their Privilege Club account and add their credit card details. Upon completing a transaction at partner outlets, members can choose to collect or spend Avios through their account and can either be credited in Avios or the equivalent cashback will be credited on their linked card.

Privilege Club has come together with a wide variety of esteemed partners including Kulud Pharmacy, F45, Evergreen Organics and many others to offer Card Linked Offers at their outlets. An extensive choice of retail, food and beverage, and lifestyle venues will be available for members to benefit from the Card Linked Offers as more partners are added to the portfolio.