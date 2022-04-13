Qatar Airways launches ‘Let’s Fly’ campaign to inspire post-pandemic travel

Qatar Airways has launched its ‘Let’s Fly’ campaign to encourage travellers to take to the skies in search of new experiences and memories.

With trips postponed, family occasions missed and friends disconnected over the last two years, the new campaign aims to inspire people to start an exceptional journey of discovery from the moment they step on board a Qatar Airways aircraft. With creative agency partner McCann London, this marks the largest brand collaboration of the airline in seven years.

As one of the only airlines to never stop flying during the pandemic, Qatar Airways has regrown its network to almost 150 global destinations, with around 500 daily flights taking people to where they want to go. Inspiration and excitement of every form lies in wait – strolling through parks on an unforgettable city break, tiptoeing across the sand on the relaxing beach vacation of a lifetime, getting up close with wildlife on an African safari or simply reuniting with family and friends after time spent apart – whatever your dream escape, there is a world of opportunity lying in wait and Qatar Airways will take you there.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The world has faced many challenges over the past two years and, as people begin to once again travel for leisure, we hope this latest brand campaign will inspire people to have the confidence to take to the skies once more and experience an exceptional journey. It is our mission to invite travellers, wherever they are in the world, to create memories for our passengers and ensure the journey is part of their experience, not just a way to get to their destination. We really do roll out the burgundy carpet for everyone on board to showcase the unparalleled levels of product and service excellence experienced when flying with Qatar Airways.”

Embracing the Qatar Airways colour, a burgundy carpet inspires travellers to journey to the locations of their dreams, while a new specially created song, also titled ‘Let’s Fly,’ invites them to let the airline ‘take you somewhere new’ to experience ‘burgundy sunset sky’, again leveraging on the distinctive brand colour of the airline.

ADVERTISEMENT