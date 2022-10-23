Qatar Airways Announces its Sponsorship of Qatar Creates for its 2022 October Edition

Qatar Airways announces its continued support of Qatar Creates October Edition, which brings together eminent creatives and pioneers from the global art world to Doha for a week of fashion, art, and cultural events.

Each day will introduce inspiring exhibitions, public art displays, fashion shows, and performances in celebration of contemporary art, cultural heritage and international fashion.

Hosted under the patronage of Her Excellency, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. Qatar Creates highlights will include the Yayoi Kusama’s opening exhibition, Art Mill Museum 2030: Flour Mill Warehouse, Fashion Trust Arabia, Forever Valentino Exhibition, and EMERGE amongst many other events and exhibitions showcasing both renowned artists and emerging talent.

Each day will feature multiple arts and culture exhibitions showcasing Nomadic Lives across several regions; Orientalist Culture; Iraqi History; Japanese Artworks; Modern Public Art Works displayed in the desert; and a performance by the Syrian – American pianist and composer, Malek Jandali. The fashion industry will be taking over the museums with the breath-taking Forever Valentino exhibition in M7; the Fashion Trust Arabia Gala in the National Museum of Qatar; and the Fashion For Relief show.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the national carrier of the State of Qatar, it gives us great pride to contribute towards establishing the country as the pre-eminent destination for art and culture. Qatar Creates is an important force for the promotion of cross-cultural dialogue, bringing together ideas and developing talent not just from the region, but globally. We share in this spirit, these values resonate with us as we seek to establish Qatar as a hub for sharing knowledge, and celebrating the myriad cultural and entertainment offerings across the country.”

Qatar Creates Executive Director, Mr. Saad Al Hudaifi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways’ renewed sponsorship as an unwavering sign of support to the exciting cultural and entertainment programme prepared by Qatar Creates around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. This agreement marks a natural link between our country’s national carrier and the Qatar Creates platform, two leading entities that will shape the world’s experience when it comes to Doha for the long-awaited tournament.”

Qatar Creates (QC) is a cultural movement and platform in Qatar which champions and nurtures talent, led by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. This year it was transformed from a limited period of events into a year-round national cultural movement for local and international audiences. The October edition of QC will see an unprecedented schedule of high-profile events, exhibitions, live shows, and openings, geared towards the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.