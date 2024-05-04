Project AP_ARTE Promotes Madeira’s Cultural Heritage in 30 Informative Videos

The Madeira Promotion Bureau and the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, in collaboration with the Regional Directorate for Culture, announce the launch of the pioneering and disruptive project AP_ARTE, an initiative aimed to disseminate and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The AP_ARTE project consists of a series of 30 short videos produced by Vinco Films. Each video highlights a unique artwork found in seven distinctive cultural spaces in Madeira, including the Convent of Santa Clara, the Madeira Contemporary Art Museum, the Madeira Ethnographic Museum, the Universe of Memories, the Madeira Photography Museum, the Frederico Freitas House Museum and the Quinta das Cruzes Museum.

These artefacts have been carefully selected based on their historical and heritage importance, as well as their relevance to Madeira’s cultural identity. Each video, in addition to describing the featured artwork, also provides a unique insight into the cultural space where it is housed, highlighting its contribution to the cultural richness of the region.

The aim of the AP_ARTE project is not only to disseminate Madeira’s vast cultural heritage, but also to promote culture-oriented education and encourage the discovery and appreciation of it. Through this initiative, viewers are invited to explore and appreciate the diversity of Madeira’s heritage, thus enriching their cultural experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contents developed are available for viewing on the Visitmadeira.com website, on the social networks visitmadeira and visitmadeiraevents, on the YouTube channel Cultura Madeira SRTC (Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture/Regional Directorate for Culture), on the Cultura Madeira portal (https://cultura.madeira.gov.pt/) and on the social networks of these entities and museums. Two videos are also being published weekly on the Facebook page of the Regional Directorate of Culture (https://www.facebook.com/drculturamadeira).