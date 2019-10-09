Programme unveiled for Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have unveiled the agenda for the upcoming annual Future Investment Initiative.

The event will take place in Riyadh from October 29th-31st, with the Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh - recognised with a number of titles at the World Travel Awards - once again playing host.

On the first morning, opening remarks from Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, will be followed by a session examining how a new era of economic ambition will shape the global economy.

Delegates will examine the ideas, innovations, technologies and policies that will define what comes next for global business.

Later the same day, attendees will tackle the questions of how investors can survive and thrive in a multipolar world, while also examining how sovereign wealth funds are reshaping global investment for the long-term.

The latter session will explore new perspectives on how sovereign wealth funds will change the global investment landscape and ways to partner and co-invest.

Tuesday will close with a look at what comes next for Europe.

Organised by the Public Investment Fund, the third edition of the showcase will explore the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the global investment landscape.

This year, the Future Investment Initiative will bring together decision makers, leading investors and global experts to explore future economic trends and opportunities.

Authorities hope the event will also shed light on the future of industries, while delegates will discuss how investment can continue to drive overall global prosperity and development.



The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, will once again host the event

On the second day, October 30th, energy market and the Africa will be the first topics on the agenda.

In the afternoon, the spotlight will move to how infrastructure investments will reinvent communities and turbocharge the global economy.

From China’s Belt & Road Initiative, which is on track to invest over $1.2 trillion by 2027, to Riyadh’s new mega-investments in infrastructure at home, a global building boom is underway that will reimagine cities, communities and global trade routes.

Delegates will examine what this means for the investment community.

Later, how new collaborative models of investment are driving tech innovation at scale will be up for debate.

With the Vision Fund having created an unprecedented ecosystem of AI companies, delegates will assess what qualities do pathbreaking founders look for when choosing an investor?

As part of Future Investment Initiative goal to build relationships and encourage in-depth discussion, the event will host twelve cross-sector taskforces, designed to explore emerging business and investment trends and to identify early-stage growth opportunities.

These taskforces will cover topics related to social, energy, climate, technology, healthcare, data, transportation, food, tourism, sport, retail and youth.

In the past, the Future Investment Initiative has proven to be a substantial international platform for expert-led debate between investors, innovators and governments as well as economic leaders since it was launched in 2017.

The 2018 edition of the event saw more than US$60 billion worth of agreements announced over the three days.

These agreements included major investments across a range of sectors, including energy, housing, healthcare and ICT.

Future Investment Initiative 2018 attracted more than 3,500 participants from 88 countries, including representation from eight heads of state and more than 20 international ministers.



Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing a hospitality revolution

On the final day of the third annual Future Investment Initiative, attention will turn to what is next for Neom?

Delegates will be treated to insight into what is happening in the city of the future.

Next, a session will seek to answer how the Middle East became an international investment powerhouse.

Through an extraordinary focus on investment and innovation, the Middle East is becoming the new region of opportunity.

Financial markets have secured record investments from international players, thereby placing regional stock exchanges at the forefront while its entrepreneurs strive to create global tech unicorns.

In a final session, attendees will be asked to consider if a newly prosperous supercontinent, Asia, is overtaking a waning west.

Asia already accounts for 60 per cent of the world’s population and 40 per cent of its GDP, and its economic hegemony is certain as growth continues to skyrocket.

Yet, some question whether Asia’s political models will sustain long-term growth and innovation

Future Investment Initiative

Future Investment Initiative is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment.

It is focused on utilising investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.

The third edition of the show will continue building active, global networks of influential decision makers to explore the emerging industries that will shape the global economy and investment landscape over the coming decades.

Find out more on the official website.