Princess Cruises returns to operation in UK

Regal Princess has returned to Southampton, concluding its first successful ‘Summer Seacation’ sailing and marking Princess Cruises’ return to service in the UK.

The MedallionClass ship departed on a three-night scenic cruise from Southampton on Saturday, sailing with guests onboard for the first time in 16 months.

Princess was the first major cruise line to voluntarily pause guest operations in March.

Majestic Princess was the first ship in the fleet to return to service following the extended pause in operations, departing Seattle for Alaska last month.

Commencing the line’s return to service in the UK, Regal Princess is sailing a series of three- to seven-night UK coastal cruises until late September, and will be joined by Sky Princess from August 30th.

Both ships will offer scenic cruises and itineraries with UK ports-of-call to Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “Our Summer Seacations have officially begun, and we couldn’t be more delighted to have Princess Cruises sailing from the UK once again.

“The atmosphere onboard Regal Princess was electric, and it was fantastic to see guests and crew so excited to be back onboard a Princess ship.

“The feedback from guests has been overwhelmingly positive, noting in particular the incredible service from crew and the quality of entertainment and dining.

“We would like to thank travel agents for their continued commitment and support to Princess over the past 16 months. We’ve waited a long time for the moment when we can say ‘we are back’.

“We’re confident guests will agree that is has been worth the wait.”