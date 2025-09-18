Princess Cruises Promotes Carmen Roig to Senior Vice President of Sales

Princess Cruises have announced the promotion of Carmen Roig to senior vice president of sales, further cementing her leadership role in expanding consumer demand through strong trade relationships.

Since joining Princess in 2022 as Vice President of Sales, Roig has successfully led North America Trade Sales, Trade Marketing, Inside Sales and Service, as well as spearheaded International Sales across Europe and South America. She has introduced innovative programs and tools for travel advisors, enhanced earning opportunities through new promotional platforms, and strengthened partnerships across the trade.

“In just over three years at Princess, Carmen has built an exceptional team and been the driving force energizing our trade partnerships, advancing sales strategies, and empowering her team to take ownership of their relationships. Her contribution to our growth and success is crystal clear,” said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “Her promotion to senior vice president of sales is well deserved, and her passion for growing our brand and introducing more consumers to Princess is truly inspiring.”

Roig, a respected sales, marketing, and community leader, brings more than 40 years of experience in the cruise industry. She previously led marketing and sales for Crystal Cruises and held key sales leadership positions with Azamara Club Cruises and Costa Cruises. She began her career at Carnival Cruise Line in 1981.

“I am honored to step into this expanded role and continue supporting our incredible travel advisor partners,” said Carmen Roig. “Together, we’ve built strong momentum, and I look forward to further elevating Princess Cruises’ presence in the marketplace by delivering innovative tools, greater earning opportunities, and unforgettable cruise experiences for our guests.”

