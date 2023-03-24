Princess Cruises Announces Lavazza as Official Coffee Partner

Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, today announced that world-renowned coffee brand, Lavazza, is now the line’s Official Coffee Partner. For more than 120 years, Lavazza has expressed the essence of real Italian coffee, with a passion for superior quality.

“Princess guests love their coffee as the morning ritual at the International Café in the legendary Princess Piazza. With a relentless focus on what’s important to our guests, we are upgrading the experience and magnifying our Italian heritage with Lavazza,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our Lavazza partnership gives our guests yet another thing to love about a Princess vacation.”

Lavazza offerings will begin rolling out on Princess ships throughout the spring and guests can expect to enjoy the brand’s array of hot coffee options and convenient Ready-to-Drink cans. The relationship will extend beyond offering Lavazza products and services on board to include unique coffee-inspired dinners and recipes collectively designed by Lavazza experts and Princess executive chefs, educational sessions, tastings, food pairings and samplings. The two brands will also collaborate on upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and exclusive events.

“We have been inspired by the way Princess Cruises creates memorable experiences for their guests and feel a strong synergy between both brands in our commitment to quality, innovation and entertainment,” shared Camille Vareille, vice president - head of marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. “We are excited to come onboard to offer an elevated coffee program and showcase our premium products to a broader, international audience.”

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com. For more information on Lavazza, please visit www.lavazzausa.com or @LavazzaUSA.