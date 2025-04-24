PKFARE Launches Branded Fares Product

PKFARE, a leading travel product aggregator, today launched its branded fares product, delivering rich fare content from GDS and direct-connected airlines through secure, scalable API integrations. This solution empowers OTAs to present differentiated service levels and upsell opportunities directly tied to airline products.

The travel industry is seeing rapid adoption of branded fares as OTAs seek to boost ancillary revenue through bundled extras like price-lock guarantees, travel insurance, and hotel discounts, while simultaneously enhancing user experience with transparent fare comparisons that cater to both budget-conscious and premium travelers. However, many OTAs face significant challenges in implementation, including tech stack mismatches when connecting to GDS solutions and the slow, costly development required to maintain dynamic pricing and fare rules.

“At PKFARE, we understand the technical complexities OTAs face when adopting branded fares,” said Jason Song, President and Founder of PKFARE. “Our solution simplifies this process with a plug-and-play approach, providing OTAs with smooth integration and access to a more diverse range of branded fare content.”

PKFARE’s branded fares product delivers three key benefits: OTAs can drive 15-30% higher revenue per booking by displaying branded fares options (IATA, 2023), access 120 airlines’ branded fares content through a single simple plug-in, and maximize booking conversions with AI-driven pricing accuracy.

Looking ahead, PKFARE remains committed to enhancing its branded fare offerings by integrating more diverse content from direct airline connections, tech aggregators, and additional partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re reshaping the branded fares landscape by providing OTAs with more comprehensive content and cutting-edge technology solutions,” added Song. “Our mission is to create greater value for our partners while offering travelers more choices and flexibility.”

