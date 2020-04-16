Pimentel steps down as Azamara chief executive

Azamara Club Cruises chief executive Larry Pimentel has resigned from the company as owner Royal Caribbean announces sweeping job cuts.

Royal Caribbean said it would reduce its United States-based workforce by a quarter in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company said: “Earlier today, we told our employees the difficult news that we were laying off or furloughing approximately 26 per cent of our more than 5,000 co-workers in the United States.

“We earlier announced the early conclusion of many crew contracts.

“The circumstances of the pandemic made this action unavoidable, and it hurts to part ways with so many good and talented people.”

One of those to depart was Pimentel.

Seen as a cruise industry veteran, he was appointed president and chief executive of Azamara Club Cruises in 2009.

He has been responsible for the strategic direction and leadership of the two-ship brand to ensure its continuous growth and success since then.

Pimentel has more than 25 years of travel industry experience catering to the high-end consumer.

Prior to taking the helm at Azamara, he served as president, chief executive officer and co-owner of SeaDream Yacht Club.

Previously, he served as president and chief executive officer of Cunard Line and Seabourn Cruise Line.

He also held the position of president and chief executive officer of Classic Hawaii.

Royal Caribbean chief executive, Richard Fain, described Pimentel as “one of the finest minds and one of the very best people in the travel industry.

“He is an original thinker, an entrepreneur and someone whose informed, considered opinions helped raise the bar not only at Azamara but at Royal Caribbean over the past 11 years.”