‘Isle of Skye’ lovers better get ‘Sheffield United’ because a right old cockney treat is coming to Electric Ballroom, Camden.

The iconic music venue in London is set to host (probably) the first and (definitely) greatest ever brunch when the legendary Robins Pie & Mash bring their pies to town on Sunday.

It’s going to be a right old knees-up with tribute acts, DJs, bottomless booze and more, all from just £30.

Robins Pie & Mash is the most famous pie shop in the UK.

They do things traditionally, with quality ingredients and authentic recipes across all four outlets in East London and the Essex area.

Pie and mash itself dates back to the 19th century when Dutch ships dropped off their catch of eels in the capital.

Initially, those eels went into the pies, and people downed them with lashings of parsley liquor (a buttery sauce rather than alcoholic accompaniment.)

These days Robin’s sticks to 100 per cent Scottish beef or veggie and vegan alternatives.

While getting your fill of Robins pie, mash served with traditional liquor you can enjoy 60 minutes of bottomless Sex on Southend Beach cocktails or there is a wide choice of Britney Spears and other boozy bevvies for you to pickle yourselves with.

For the northerners, endless jugs full of Bisto gravy will also be available!

Electric Ballroom is an historic venue which has sat on Camden High Street for over a century and does everything with a good old London swagger.

It holds over 1,000 people, has a massive sound system and stage show which is perfect for live entertainment.

Soundtracking the whole event will be some proper rapscallions.

DJ Cockney Kev and the Chas ’n’ Dave Tribute Band will all be laying down a swaggering soundtrack of London classics and singalong ding dongs while a Pearly King and Queen will be roaming the crowd ready for the perfect Instagram photo op.

Image: Stuart Freedman