Phocuswright Conference releases full 2023 program

Phocuswright, the leading travel industry research and events authority, has released its full 2023 program for The Phocuswright Conference, which will be held November 13-16 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

every aspect of travel.

As travel stands on the cusp of massive change, The Phocuswright Conference program is designed to feature industry executives focused on the strategies that this unique moment demands. Session topics will include:

· Global CEOs leveraging leading brands

· The future of the funnel

· AI exploits and explanations

· Self-sovereign identity’s impact

· An evolving lodging experience

· Perfecting the journey

· The stubbornly fragmented experiences market

· Winning over the marketplace with fintech

· Maintaining momentum amid market uncertainty

· Addressing immense climate challenges

· Cyclical challenges and competitive pressures corporate travel

· The intersection of finance, investment, M&A, IPOs

· The building momentum around personalization and merchandising in air

· Funding innovation in the age of AI and balancing it with investing in the basics

· And much more

A signature feature and major focus of the program is the opportunity for highly targeted small group networking for all sectors and decision-makers in the travel industry.

“Phocuswright is laser-focused on providing opportunities for real exchange and creating relationships that will help raise the bar for the entire industry” said Phocuswright’s managing director Pete Comeau. “Through programs like Industry Roundtables, Startup Program, Young Leaders Summit, educational breakouts and even daily yoga and exercise sessions led by a coach, we hope to bring like-minded travel leaders together to bond and create connections over the topics that are most relevant to them.”

“It’s all about igniting solutions and collaboration, especially at a time when cutting-edge innovation has spurred a rethink of our products, services and processes” said Walter Buschta, vice president of marketing at Phocuswright. “The Phocuswright Conference will continue to be the event that travel leaders can depend on for finding the brightest ideas and most rewarding partnerships. This year, we’re elevating the culture of connection with a build-your-ideal-program approach – there’s really something to gain for every attendee.”

As the theme insists, ‘You, Me and the Machine are colliding fast’, and the 2023 conference program hopes to answer whether this will become a tussle or an embrace.

Delegates that register by September 29 will save $300 on the standard registration price.

