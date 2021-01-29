Pegasus Airlines launches new flights to Moldova

Pegasus Airlines is increasing the number of direct flights it offers from Antalya, with the launch of a new direct flight to Chisinau, capital of Moldova.

The inaugural flight from the Turkish leisure destination will take off on April 23rd.

Pegasus’ Antalya-Chisinau flights will depart at 22:30 local time from Antalya Airport to Chisinau International Airport every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flights will depart from Chisinau International Airport at 03:15 local time to Antalya Airport every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Pegasus will also connect guests flying from Chisinau via Antalya to Adana, Ankara, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen, Kayseri and Trabzon in Turkey; and Amsterdam, Berlin, Beirut, Stockholm, Düsseldorf, North Cyprus-Ercan, Geneva, London-Stansted, Stuttgart and Tel Aviv on its international network.