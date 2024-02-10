PATA Travel Mart 2024: Uniting Asia Pacific’s Tourism Industry in Bangkok

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is set to organise PATA Travel Mart 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand from August 27-29.

“Thailand has been home to PATA’s HQ for a quarter of a century. We relocated from San Francisco to Thailand in 1998 after a highly selective process. Over the years, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and the PATA Thailand Chapter have given their unwavering support to the association. Holding the 47th iteration of PATA Travel Mart (PTM) is a celebration of the close partnership between PATA and Thai Tourism over many years.” said PATA Chair, Peter Semone.

“As the travel and tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region shows promising signs of recovery and robust growth, PATA Travel Mart is particularly timely. Featuring a 1-day conference, a 2-day business-to-business travel mart, over 10,000 business appointments, and buyers and sellers from more than 40 destinations across six regions; the event offers attendees a firsthand experience of the industry’s resurgence, making it an ideal platform for networking, collaboration, and seizing emerging opportunities,” said PATA CEO, Noor Ahmad Hamid. “With nearly 30 million international visitors in 2023 and a recent visa exemption announcement for travellers from more than 60 destinations, Thailand is the perfect setting for all to engage in B2B networking and partnership-building with clients, decision-makers, and exhibitors worldwide. “

Noor added, “Furthermore, according to the report of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), in 2022 Thailand was ranked No.1 in ASEAN and No.4 in Asia in terms of exhibition spaces, while Bangkok is a MICE hub for meetings and incentives events, conventions, exhibitions and mega-events, with its ease of connectivity to the city via its two international airports, Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang, as well as the rail transport system as well as travel within via the public transport systems such as BTS, MRT or Airport Rail Link. Therefore, we would like to welcome all industry stakeholders to join us this year as we celebrate the industry’s growth.”

PATA Travel Mart, now in its 47th edition, is Asia Pacific’s international travel trade exhibition featuring unparalleled networking and contracting opportunities to help travel and tourism organisations access decision makers, meet new clients, expand their networks, establish new relationships, and consolidate existing business partnerships.

Located in central Bangkok, the newly renovated, state-of-the-art Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) embraces a modern, elegant design that reflects Thai Identity with sustainability in mind. It is accessible by several modes of transportation, making it a prime venue for major events since its inception. The venue is easily reached by the MRT, with the QSNCC station connecting directly to the venue. Visitors can also enjoy the view of the lake and park or take a walk through Benjakitti Park nearby.

For more information or to register for PATA Travel Mart, please visit https://www.pata.org/pata-travel-mart-2024 or email [email protected].