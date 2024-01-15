Paradores Hotels Offers 20% Discount on Unforgettable Winter Getaways to Spain

This winter, British travellers can enjoy stays in castles, converted monasteries and ski resorts throughout Spain for less. Spain’s state-run historic and cultural hotel network, Paradores, is offering a 20% discount on half board stays of 2 consecutive nights or more, complete with breakfast and a curated lunch or dinner menu.

Valid for bookings made between 9-19 January, for stays up until 22 March 2024, this offer includes 20 stunning Paradors to choose from, meaning there’s a holiday to suit every traveller.

Guests can enjoy coastal serenity at Parador de Nerja, delve into history at Parador de Santiago - Spain’s oldest hotel, embrace nature at Parador Cangas de Onís near the Picos de Europa, or hit the slopes near Parador de Vielha close to the Baqueira Beret Ski Resort, to name but a few hotels included in this promotion.

The 20 Paradors included are:

Aiguablava: Catalonia, near Girona

Alcalá: Near Madrid

Almagro: Castile-La Mancha, near Ciudad Real

Baiona: Galicia, near Vigo

Cádiz: Andalusia, in Cádiz

Cangas de Onís: Asturias, near Oviedo

Cardona: Catalonia, near Barcelona

Carmona: Andalusia, near Seville

Chinchón: Near Madrid

Cuenca: Castile-La Mancha, near Cuenca

El Saler: Near Valencia

Jaén: Andalusia, in Jaén

Jávea: Alicante

La Granja: Castile and León, near Segovia

León: Castile and León, in León

Nerja: Andalusia, near Málaga

Plasencia: Extremadura, near Cáceres

Santiago: Galicia, in Santiago de Compostela

Toledo: Castile-La Mancha, in Toledo

Vielha: Catalonia, near Lleida

To find out more or book a discounted stay, visit www.paradores.es/en . Full terms and conditions also available via the website.