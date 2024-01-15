Paradores Hotels Offers 20% Discount on Unforgettable Winter Getaways to Spain
This winter, British travellers can enjoy stays in castles, converted monasteries and ski resorts throughout Spain for less. Spain’s state-run historic and cultural hotel network, Paradores, is offering a 20% discount on half board stays of 2 consecutive nights or more, complete with breakfast and a curated lunch or dinner menu.
Valid for bookings made between 9-19 January, for stays up until 22 March 2024, this offer includes 20 stunning Paradors to choose from, meaning there’s a holiday to suit every traveller.
Guests can enjoy coastal serenity at Parador de Nerja, delve into history at Parador de Santiago - Spain’s oldest hotel, embrace nature at Parador Cangas de Onís near the Picos de Europa, or hit the slopes near Parador de Vielha close to the Baqueira Beret Ski Resort, to name but a few hotels included in this promotion.
The 20 Paradors included are:
Aiguablava: Catalonia, near Girona
Alcalá: Near Madrid
Almagro: Castile-La Mancha, near Ciudad Real
Baiona: Galicia, near Vigo
Cádiz: Andalusia, in Cádiz
Cangas de Onís: Asturias, near Oviedo
Cardona: Catalonia, near Barcelona
Carmona: Andalusia, near Seville
Chinchón: Near Madrid
Cuenca: Castile-La Mancha, near Cuenca
El Saler: Near Valencia
Jaén: Andalusia, in Jaén
Jávea: Alicante
La Granja: Castile and León, near Segovia
León: Castile and León, in León
Nerja: Andalusia, near Málaga
Plasencia: Extremadura, near Cáceres
Santiago: Galicia, in Santiago de Compostela
Toledo: Castile-La Mancha, in Toledo
Vielha: Catalonia, near Lleida
To find out more or book a discounted stay, visit www.paradores.es/en . Full terms and conditions also available via the website.