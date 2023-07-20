Paradise Found: The Best 5 Beaches in Saint Lucia

When it comes to the Caribbean’s breathtaking beauty, few destinations can rival the enchanting island of Saint Lucia. With its lush rainforests, towering mountains, and pristine beaches, this tropical gem is a haven for travelers seeking sun, sand, and serenity. For those who dream of lounging on soft, powdery shores with turquoise waters lapping at their feet, Saint Lucia delivers an array of picture-perfect beaches. Here are the best five beaches on this captivating island:

Reduit Beach:

Nestled in Rodney Bay, Reduit Beach is one of Saint Lucia’s most popular and accessible beaches. Boasting a long stretch of golden sand, this family-friendly destination is perfect for sunbathing, beach games, and swimming. The calm, shallow waters provide a safe environment for children to splash around, while water sports enthusiasts can enjoy jet skiing and paddleboarding. After a day of fun in the sun, visitors can explore the nearby dining and shopping options, adding a lively touch to this paradisiacal beach experience.

Anse Chastanet Beach:

For a more secluded and intimate beach encounter, Anse Chastanet is the place to be. Located near Soufrière, this beach offers a serene escape surrounded by lush greenery and the iconic Pitons—two volcanic peaks that form Saint Lucia’s striking landscape. Snorkeling and diving are highly recommended here, as the crystal-clear waters teem with colorful marine life and stunning coral reefs. Anse Chastanet Beach is also home to a luxurious resort of the same name, where visitors can indulge in fine dining and spa treatments with an idyllic ocean backdrop.

Sugar Beach:

Also located in Soufrière, Sugar Beach, known locally as Jalousie Beach, exudes luxury and exclusivity. Flanked by lush hillsides and framed by the majestic Pitons, this crescent-shaped beach is a visual delight. Accessible only by boat or through the exclusive Sugar Beach Resort, the beach maintains an unspoiled allure, offering visitors a sense of tranquility and privacy. The resort offers upscale amenities and water sports, making it an excellent choice for couples seeking a romantic escape.

Pigeon Island National Park:

Combining history and natural beauty, Pigeon Island National Park is a unique beach experience. Located near Rodney Bay, this beach is surrounded by historical landmarks and ruins, providing a fascinating glimpse into Saint Lucia’s past. Visitors can explore the well-preserved military ruins, hike to Fort Rodney for panoramic views of the island, and then relax on the beach’s golden sands. Pigeon Island National Park is an excellent destination for history buffs and nature enthusiasts alike.

Marigot Bay:

Often referred to as the most beautiful bay in the Caribbean, Marigot Bay offers a picturesque and serene setting. Surrounded by lush hills and mangroves, the bay’s turquoise waters provide a tranquil oasis for travelers seeking a laid-back beach experience. The bay is an ideal spot for sailing and yachting, with a marina that welcomes visitors from all over the world. Along the shores, visitors will find boutique shops, upscale resorts, and charming restaurants, creating a refined atmosphere to savor every moment.

Saint Lucia’s beaches offer a diverse range of experiences for travelers seeking different types of paradise. Whether you prefer a lively family-friendly environment, secluded luxury, historical insights, or a serene natural escape, the island’s beaches have something special for everyone. With its warm hospitality and breathtaking vistas, Saint Lucia is undoubtedly a beach lover’s dream come true. So, pack your swimsuit, sunscreen, and a sense of adventure—paradise awaits on the shores of Saint Lucia.

The magical island of Saint Lucia will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”