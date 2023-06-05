Pan Pacific Orchard Debuts New Vision of Luxury Hospitality with a High-Rise Tropical Oasis

Pan Pacific Hotels Group, a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group (UOL), unveils its latest flagship hotel Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore. Developed by UOL, the 23-storey hotel features intricate and imaginative design by WOHA Architects.

Arising amidst the cityscape with dramatic terraced greenery occupying over 200% of the hotel’s land area, Pan Pacific Orchard marks the latest development in the green rejuvenation of the Garden City’s famed Orchard Road district, and ushers in Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts’ new era of graceful luxury.

Marcel NA Holman, Pre-Opening General Manager of Pan Pacific Orchard and Vice President, Operations, China, Indonesia and Japan for Pan Pacific Hotels Group, shares: “We are proud and privileged to open the doors to Pan Pacific Orchard today. A significant milestone for Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Pan Pacific Orchard is a new landmark for Singapore’s iconic Orchard Road and a showcase of our brand’s commitment to graceful luxury. Our passionate team is ready to deliver our signature sincere service and create memorable experiences to delight our guests.”

An Icon Designed for Nature

Envisioned by WOHA as a new prototype for high-rise tropical hospitality, Pan Pacific Orchard is one of Singapore’s only luxury hotels designed with the environment in mind, brimming with 14,000sqm of foliage and water features, a high-ceiling open-air lobby and energy-saving features like rainwater collection, solar panel technology and a bio-digester system.

Nature is architecturally celebrated with four high-volume terraced environments: Forest, Beach, Garden and Cloud. Dramatic 120m green columns tower through the terraces, creating a spectacle of thriving flora. Mirrored ceilings reflect each unique landscape, from the sparkling pools of Beach Terrace to the manicured lawns of Garden Terrace, and open-air spaces welcome abundant fresh breeze and natural daylight for exquisite alfresco experiences.

Defined by biophilic design, Pan Pacific Orchard embodies the vision of sustainable hospitality and graceful luxury by Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said: “With the launch of Pan Pacific Orchard beautifully designed by WOHA, Pan Pacific Hotels Group is making our mark in Singapore’s luxury hospitality segment. It is at the heart of the Pan Pacific mission to deliver authentic and memorable experiences to our guests, and we are excited to showcase our promise of sincere service and our vision of graceful luxury.”

Arriving at the Forest Terrace, guests can enjoy a breezy check-in surrounded by tranquil greenery. Its 347 rooms and suites are meticulously designed for comfort and luxury, including cosy 400-thread count cotton bedding and luxurious bath amenities by French house Diptyque. Encouraging guests to adopt sustainable practices are in-room filtered water dispensers; reusable bottles made with ocean-bound material will also be available in the room.

Pan Pacific Orchard also introduces Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts’ therapeutic Happy Sleepers programme, featuring thoughtful sleep-boosting amenities and activities exclusively available in the hotel’s suites, Pacific Club Room and to Pan Pacific DISCOVERY members. Beginning with a pillow menu for all sleeping styles, additional services will be rolled out subsequently such as in-room meditation and yoga, curated dining options and luxury bath products.

Club guests can enjoy an extra special stay with dedicated check-in, late check-out and exclusive access to the plush 130-seater Pacific Club Lounge within the Garden Terrace. Fitted with custom-designed furnishings and counters topped in Italy-treated leathered marble, Pacific Club Lounge presents a private retreat with indoor and outdoor alfresco spaces, overlooking the landscaped lawns and cabanas of the Garden Terrace.

Pan Pacific Orchard will soon launch the Atelier-in-Residence programme, where the property will host a limited-edition made-in-Singapore brands that celebrate craft and innovation. Housed on the 11th floor, brands will be given the freedom to create their own programming that could range from workshops to exhibitions and talks.

With distinct dining concepts at Pan Pacific Orchard, guests can explore signature restaurant Mosella, overlooking the greenscape of Forest Terrace and offering Mediterranean cuisine with a Peruvian twist, staged by Executive Chef Pedro Samper. Heading up to the Garden Terrace, guests can soak in the district’s latest destination bar Florette, featuring one of the city’s best Champagne lists—from growers to rare vintages and the classics—perfectly paired with the season’s freshest oysters.

Pan Pacific Orchard has also joined hands with Singapore’s first gin distillery, Tanglin Gin to create the exclusive Singapore’s Orchard Gin. Made in small batches, the handcrafted libation is evocative of the origins of Orchard Road where nutmeg plantations once flourished, crafted using botanicals inspired by the welcoming scent of Pan Pacific Orchard.

Celebrations in the Clouds

The 18th floor of the dreamy Cloud Terrace presents a collection of resplendent spaces for “events in the clouds”, The centrepiece is the exquisite pillarless 600sqm Claymore Ballroom—one of the highest in the city—providing immersive visual experiences with a panoramic LED video wall, natural daylight filtering in from floor-to-ceiling windows and enchanting garden views. With a sweeping capacity of 420 people, Claymore Ballroom opens out to the outdoor terrace for exceptional alfresco receptions.

Celebratory Offer

To mark its soft opening, Pan Pacific Orchard invites guests to craft their own Pan Pacific journey from a plethora of lifestyle experiences and privileges. From evening cocktails at Pacific Club Lounge to daily breakfast at Mosella, a brand-new luxury experience awaits. Room rates start from SGD460++.