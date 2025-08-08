Over 400 Global Buyers and Investors to Arrive in Costa Rica

From September 1 to 5, Costa Rica will welcome over 400 buyers and investors from 45 countries to the Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit 2025, Latin America’s most influential business gathering for those seeking opportunities in exports and investment.

Organized by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), the Summit will, for the first time, merge export promotion and foreign direct investment attraction in a single setting, designed to deliver tangible results, foster strategic partnerships, and build a long-term vision.

“Costa Rica stands among the most reliable, strategic, and forward-looking trade and investment partners in the Americas, with access to two-thirds of the world’s GDP and a prime location for business. Our value proposition blends quality, sustainability, and innovation with a proven capacity to connect markets. This Summit reflects the level at which Costa Rica positions itself globally and PROCOMER’s ability to generate business opportunities among entrepreneurs, exporters, and investors,” said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

The 2025 edition will bring together over 1,000 companies, including Costa Rican exporters, suppliers specialized in serving foreign investment projects, and multinational firms already operating in the country—creating a high-level, cross-sector networking platform.

Over five days, international attendees will take part in more than 3,200 business meetings, sector-specific trade showcases, technical visits to free trade zones and production hubs both inside and outside the Greater Metropolitan Area, as well as keynote sessions led by global figures such as Natalia Bayona (Executive Director, UN Tourism), Didi Caldwell (CEO, Global Location Strategies), Katie McGinty (Vice President, Johnson Controls), and Henry Loewendahl (CEO, Wavteq).

The international delegation will include representatives from key markets such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Spain, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Brazil, among others—cementing Costa Rica’s status as a meeting point for top-tier talent, sustainability, and business opportunities in the region.

In the first half of 2025, Costa Rica exported more than US$11 billion in goods, led by sectors such as precision medical equipment, agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, and electrical and electronic products. This diversity of products and destinations underscores a resilient economy, delivering sustainable, high-quality solutions that meet the needs of global markets.

At the same time, Costa Rica continues to strengthen its position as a prime investment destination, hosting over 400 multinational companies thanks to its specialized talent pool, free trade zone regime, leadership in sustainability, and robust logistics connectivity. Key sectors such as medical devices, corporate services, advanced manufacturing, and technology find in Costa Rica a trusted hub for impactful expansion.

For details on the agenda, participating sectors, and registration as a buyer or investor, visit: www.costaricasummit.com