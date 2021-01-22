Ovation Travel Group acquired by American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel has acquired Ovation Travel Group.

The purchase includes all Ovation Travel Group brands, including Lawyers Travel.

Ovation Travel Group clients and travellers will continue to receive the outstanding, high-touch service for which the business and its people have become so renowned over the last 36 years.

They will now also have access to the global reach, technology and expertise that comes with the powerful backing of American Express GBT (GBT).

Paul Abbott, GBT chief executive, said: “Since 1984, Ovation Travel Group has built a well-deserved reputation for providing leading travel management services to professional enterprises.

“In addition to the personalized service to which their clients and travellers have become accustomed, there will be new benefits that come with being part of the GBT family.

“These include access to GBT’s proprietary technology platform and Supply MarketPlace, as well as our industry-leading products, data privacy, cyber security, and environment, social and governance standards.”

Ovation Travel Group and its employees will become a division of GBT’s Global Customer Partnerships organisation, led by the same management team.

Paul Metselaar, Ovation Travel Group chief executive, said: “Extraordinary people and a culture of excellence have served as a solid foundation for providing our valued clients and travellers with a truly high-touch, personalised experience.

“These intrinsic qualities have enabled us to earn their business as their trusted travel partner for more than three decades.”

The existing Ovation Travel Group brands will remain in place.

The terms of acquisition will remain undisclosed.