OurAfrica.Travel Returns 20 – 24 February. Now in its 4th year this virtual B2B tradeshow provides a platform for those selling the African and Indian Ocean Islands, to connect, collaborate and plan for the year ahead from the convenience of your home or office.

Aimed at ensuring five successful days of connecting, the platform is open to both exhibitors and buyers from the 8th of February so they can maximise their time, networking and setting themselves up for success, prior to its’ official start date of the 20th February.

“Hosting a virtual show of this nature allows for complete flexibility for both exhibitors and buyers while focusing on the purpose of the show in its purest form – to allow trade partners to have dedicated business-to-business meetings in a convenient and controlled manner” says Allie Hunt, co-owner of OurAfrica.Travel.

“The importance of connection among travel-trade partners is another driving force of the show. We are blessed to have partners, without whose support the show would not be as successful, and we believe that it is in part due to these collaborations that the show has stood out since the start” says Storm Napier, co-owner of OurAfrica.Travel.

Organisers of OurAfrica.Travel, Allie Hunt and Storm Napier

Kicking off the 2023 trade show season, OurAfrica.Travel remains a hallmark event on the travel trade calendar. The OurAfrica.Travel team are expecting an exceptional turnout of trade partners who want to start the year by strengthening relationships and sharing what’s trending in the tourism space across the continent and islands.

A sponsor of this year’s event is Wetu, a longtime believer that collaboration is what drives the travel industry. Leading with efficiency, Wetu has offered its support to the show since its inception – the two brands being very much aligned based on their belief that digital platforms remain an impactful and resourceful way for the travel industry to convert sales with up-to-date marketing material.

Wetu CEO, Paul de Waal, believes opportunities like OurAfrica.Travel that connect trade partners and colleagues are essential if we are to grow tourism.

“We belong to an industry that understands and thrives on collaboration. That connection has taken various forms over the past few years – returning somewhat to in-person connection, but still very much driven by digital connection due to its efficiency, cost and time saving attributes. We see Wetu as an enabler of that connection so partnering with a virtual show like OurAfrica.Travel is an instrumental way for us to deliver on that promise.”

Both Wetu and OurAfrica.Travel are also proud members of ATTA® the voice of African and Indian Ocean Islands Tourism, which supports businesses in Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.