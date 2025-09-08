Orlando’s Halloween Season Offers 80+ Days of Frights, Fun and Family Friendly Thrills

Orlando, the Halloween Vacation Capital, is set to deliver 80 days of seasonal celebrations, blending family friendly fun with spine-tingling thrills. This year’s lineup includes the country’s largest horror convention, extended Halloween events at the theme parks, interactive trick-or-treat trails, horror-inspired performing arts shows and even an elegant Vampire Ball to usher in Halloween.

“As travelers increasingly look for destinations that offer more than just a day of Halloween fun, Orlando stands out with a full season of immersive experiences across every corner of our region,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “From nationally recognized theme park celebrations to local arts events, family festivals and fan-favorite haunts, our Halloween lineup showcases the creativity, scale and variety that make Orlando a top fall travel destination for all ages.”

SPOOKY THEME PARK EVENTS

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort (select nights, Aug. 15 - Oct. 31) returns to Magic Kingdom Park with spooky entertainment, including a new dance party with the music and moves of “Zombies 4” and more “Zombies” fan favorites, and the return of the “Hocus Pocus” Villain Spelltacular! at Cinderella Castle, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, the Trick-or-Treat Trail and more.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida (select nights, Aug. 29 – Nov. 2) returns for 48 nights featuring 10 new, mind-ripping haunted houses—including ones inspired by “Terrifier” and “Friday the 13th,”— sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios’ most exhilarating attractions.

At SeaWorld Orlando, guests can experience three Halloween-themed events:

Little ones can dress up in their favorite costumes and meet colorful Halloween characters at the SeaWorld Spooktacular (weekends, Aug. 30 - Nov. 2), a family friendly daytime event included with regular theme park admission. Guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive Sesame Street Halloween Parade, Scarecrow Halloween Dance Party, a Trick-or-Treat Trail and other themed activities.

Howl-O-Scream (select nights, Sept. 5 – Nov. 1) returns for 28 nights of fully immersive fear, featuring spine-tingling scare zones, menacing haunted houses and heart-pounding thrill rides in the dark, plus interactive themed bars, electrifying live shows and more.

Howl-O-Sprint (Oct. 2) is nighttime terror 5K featuring haunted scare zones, ominous roller coasters and flickering shadows, plus interactive bars and haunting live entertainment. The dash concludes with a post-race celebration with treats and live entertainment.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Brick or Treat Presents Monster Party (select dates, Sept. 20 – Nov. 2), is a signature Halloween event included with theme park admission where guests can swoop into the spellbinding spirit with ghoul-tastic shows and experiences, tidal waves of candy, wickedly delicious treats and exclusive LEGO character encounters.

SCARES BEYOND THE THEME PARKS

Family Friendly Frights

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar transforms its waterfront venue into a whimsical Halloween pop-up bar (now through October) with vintage vibes, festive décor and a playful menu of spooky sips and bites. Highlights include themed eats like “Zombie Eye Bites” and “Alien Invader Sliders,” along with spirited cocktails such as the “Cauldron Cooler” and “Scarab Beetle Essence,” and family friendly mocktails like the “Snake Egg Surprise.”

The Haunted Mangoni takes over Winter Garden’s Mangoni Italian Market Pizza (now through Oct. 31) with Haunted Mansion-themed decor throughout, spooky bites like the Ghostly Margherita Pizza and chilling drinks like the Blood Bath. Every Wednesday, visitors can enjoy BOGO Vamp Night Martinis and, begining Sept. 24, visitors can step deeper into the shadows with complimentary tarot card readings from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Screamin’ Green Hauntoween at Crayola Experience (Sept. 20 – Oct. 31) includes a themed scavenger hunt, spook-tastic crafts, character photo ops, weekend trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating and slime making. And new this year, little artists can paint spooky creations with melted wax at Meltdown.

A Petrified Forest (select nights, Oct. 3 – Nov. 1) offers horrifying trails with uniquely themed rooms and frightful scares around every turn, set in a genuinely spooky multi-acre forest. The annual Halloween event will feature three all-new trails and add-on experiences like the Immersive Theater and SCREAMPARK, as well as food concessions, local art vendors, laser tag, backstage tours and more.

Pirates Dinner Adventure will offer “Vampirates” (select dates, Sept. 25 – Oct. 31), a Halloween-themed dinner show suitable for all ages. It will feature aerial artistry, swordplay, death-defying stunts and dynamic duels.

Halloween Weekends at Villatel Orlando Resort (Sept. 26 – Nov. 2) offers festive family fun with daily activities such as Spooky Character Meet & Greets, creepy craft sessions and Boo-tiful Makeovers, plus evenings come alive with Thrillatel Haunted Villa escapades, Halloween-themed dance parties and spooky movie nights with free treats. Guests can also enjoy eerie-sistible eats and boo-ze at the poolside Aqua Bar & Grille.

Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins (weekends, Oct. 11-26) return for a family friendly Halloween celebration included with park admission. Guests can explore themed haunts like Swamp Ghost’s Monster Movie Museum, the Cryptids vs. Aliens Hauntzone and Cryptid Express, plus meet quirky characters like the Creepybaras, giant bugs at Bubba’s Bug-B-Gone and cadaverous captains in Gator Grotto. The event also features live entertainment, animal encounters, a kids’ costume parade with treat bags, games, candy giveaways and more.

Spooky Empire (Oct. 31 – Nov. 2), one of the largest horror conventions, returns for a weekend-long event. Halloween and rock n’ roll fans of all ages can meet TV stars, buy collectibles from over 200 vendors, see new films and old favorites, join large Zombie Walks and get tattooed by top artists.

Music and Entertainment

Halloween Velvet Sessions at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando (Oct. 30) pulls out all the stops for an award-winning concert series featuring television personality Sebastian Bach live. Guests may participate in the costume contest and enjoy appetizers and specialty cocktails.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will host spooky-themed performances throughout October, including:

Walking with Ghosts: Real Life Hauntings with Amy Bruni (Oct. 1-2), a true-crime and ghost stories tell-all with paranormal researcher, author and podcaster Amy Bruni;

50th Anniversary Rocky Horror Picture Show (Oct. 12), featuring an unedited screening of the cult classic with live appearances by original cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn, audience participation and rare memorabilia;

Twilight in Concert (Oct. 16), an epic film-to-concert event featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage and an enchanting candlelit atmosphere;

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight (Oct. 19), a spellbinding spectacle infusing iconic rock and metal anthems with hauntingly beautiful energy;

Little Shop of Horrors (Oct. 23 – Nov. 2), a horror-comedy rock musical blending dark humor and catchy Motown-style music.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical (Sept. 19-Oct. 5), travels back to 1983 Hawkins, Indiana for a campy take on the hit Netflix series with dancing monsters and a curated soundtrack, presented by Theatre South Playhouse.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert Live to Film (Nov. 1) presented by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra brings the witchy trio to life with a special screening of Hocus Pocus featuring an orchestra performing live throughout the movie.

Thrilling Experiences and Adults-Only Entertainment

Renaissance Theatre Company’s Nosferatu: Orlando’s Adult Vampire Experience (select dates, Sept. 5 – Nov. 8) returns for its fifth year with an immersive, all-black-attire-required journey through a 15,468-square-foot haunted warehouse, where guests encounter spine-tingling vignettes inspired by classic vampire lore before culminating in the centuries-old Choosing Ceremony inside the seductive underground VBar.

Nightmare on Orange (Sept. 23 – Nov. 2) returns to The Courtesy Bar, transforming the intimate downtown lounge into a haunted hideaway of sinister sips and eerie ambiance. Guests can indulge in a spine-chilling cocktail menu while surrounded by haunting décor and spooky surprises.

Cocktails & Screams, a year-round Halloween-themed bar in Downtown Orlando, will host its 7th Annual Vampire Ball (Oct. 30) with special blood toast at midnight to welcome in Halloween. Click here for a full list of events.

The Orlando Zombie Crawl (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1) in Downtown Orlando features killer-drink specials and a Halloween contest at 10+ bars and nightclubs—including 1UP, Elevated Orlando, The Woods, Taco Kat, Swiggs, La Rosa and others—with all-day and all-night access tickets available.

Nightmare at The Pointe (Oct. 31) transforms Live! at the Pointe into a full-blown horror experience with a multi-venue takeover where each bar becomes a live-action tribute to iconic scary movies. Visitors can dance through Derry, dodge Ghostface or face Freddy in their nightmares across four immersive themed venues. General admission includes cover, curated cocktails, DJ-driven energy and access to all venues, while VIP admission adds early entry, all-inclusive food and drinks from 8–11 p.m., premium entertainment and more.

Spooky Neighborhood Festivals

Once Upon a Halloween (Oct. 4), is a festive “potion walk” through Ivanhoe Village with wine, beer, cocktails and mocktails, ending at Gaston Edwards Park for a free outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus.

Milk Mart Spooky Soiree (Oct. 5) features over 300 local makers with Halloween-themed goods at the Milk District Milk Mart. Festive food and drink options will be available throughout the area.

The Gothic Market (Oct. 11) at Camping World Stadium is a folklore-themed exhibition inspired by pop culture and classics. Gothic, Victorian and “ancient-like” costumes are encouraged.

Zombietoberfest Day (Oct. 11-12) in the Audubon Park Garden District features live music, costume contests and a Goonies screening. Kids can enjoy themed activities, while adults shop the Daywalker Market and enjoy local eats and entertainment.

Lake Nona Town Center (Oct. 25) will host the Lake Nona Graveyard Smash, where mortals can party with ghosts and ghouls, participate in trick-or-treat stations, experience live music and take a journey through inflatable courses. Free and open to the public.

Spooky Empire (Oct. 31 – Nov. 2) brings Halloween and horror fans to the Hyatt Regency Orlando in the I-Drive district for a packed weekend of vendors, films, tattoos and celebrity guests.

