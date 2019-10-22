On the Beach rejigs leadership team with new appointments

On the Beach has appointed four new directors across the marketing, people and product functions.

The leadership of the marketing team will be split between Steve Seddon and Dan Roche, who will assume the director of brands and director of performance marketing roles respectively.

Seddon has over 20 years of travel marketing experience and has worked for TUI, Virgin, Stagecoach and Monarch.

He has also marketing director roles with Kuoni and Shearings, and joined On the Beach as a consultant in April last year to develop the current brand campaign.

Roche has been at On the Beach for 18 months as head of performance marketing, overseeing the teams that manage all online advertising activity.

This new leadership takes over from previous marketing director, Alan Harding, who recently left the business after a six-year tenure.

Danielle Chruszcz has been promoted to director of people.

She will lead the group people strategy, combining the HR, recruitment and facilities teams across the business.

Prior to joining On the Beach in March last year, Chruszcz previously held HR roles at a number of companies including the BBC and Direct Line Group.

Finally, new starter Jo Ward joined the company last month as director of product.

Ward has spent the past ten years working across various companies including Money Supermarket, Think Money and Virgin Money.

She will lead the product, user experience and design teams to shape and deliver the company’s product vision and strategy.

Simon Cooper, chief executive of On the Beach, commented: “We are delighted to recognise our teams’ strengths and welcome fresh talent across four hugely important roles within the business.

“Bringing together this unique mix of experience is a pivotal moment for us, as we continue to shape the brand and answer the needs of our customers.

“I have total confidence in this new management team to lead our innovation agenda and continue to propel us forward.”