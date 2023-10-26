OMRAN GROUP PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL TRAVEL AND TOURISM PARTNERSHIP (GTTP)

In a strategic move to nurture national talents and elevate Oman’s tourism industry, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) has partnered with the Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP) through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This significant partnership will initiate the launch of extracurricular programmes and activities specifically designed for 10th and 11th grade students as a part of the Group’s #IAmTourism Strategy.

The MoU was inked by Dr. Hashil bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group, and Michel Taride, Chair of GTTP Advisory Board. The ceremony was graced by prominent officials including members of the Ministry of Education and OMRAN Group.

This groundbreaking agreement enables GTTP to offer an extensive curriculum of educational content in the field of travel and tourism through its e-learning platform, spanning a three-year period. The pilot phase is set to benefit over 100 students from select schools across the Sultanate of Oman. Furthermore, a team of career guidance experts will receive training on leveraging the platform to provide an immersive and fruitful learning journey for aspiring tourism professionals.

Dr. Hashil bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN Group expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in shaping national competencies that will underpin the growth of our vital tourism sector. It is perfectly aligned with our National Tourism Strategy, which places a strong emphasis on tourism education and training to bolster Oman’s standing in the competitive global tourism landscape.”

Echoing his sentiments, Ms. Anne Lotter, CEO of the Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), remarked, “Our alliance with OMRAN Group is a testament to our commitment to cultivating a deeper understanding of Oman’s rich tourism offerings. Through our specialised programs, we aim to carve out new professional avenues in the dynamic world of travel and tourism, equipping participants with the crucial skills they need to thrive.”

This collaboration is a testament to OMRAN Group’s #IAmTourism strategy, which is founded on four pivotal pillars: ‘Inform,’ ‘Attract,’ ‘Retain,’ and ‘Partner.’ The initiative aims to develop national talents and subsequently contribute to the burgeoning growth and competitiveness of Oman’s tourism sector. This specific partnership embodies two fundamental pillars of the strategy: ‘inform’ and ‘partner.’

The GTTP serves as one of the educational arms of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). With its e-learning platform, the GTTP boasts over 500,000 participants from more than 15 countries worldwide, contributing significantly to the global tourism industry.