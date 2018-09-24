O’Donoghue appointed chief operating officer with Travel Counsellors

Mark O’Donoghue has joined independent travel company Travel Counsellors as chief operating officer.

The former chief executive of digital learning solutions provider Avado Learning, he takes up the role as the company celebrates its 25th year of operation.

With more than 20 years’ experience leading disruptive digital platform businesses, O’Donoghue’s appointment will focus on enabling the continued success of the company’s business owners.

Founded in Manchester in 1994, Travel Counsellors operates a franchise business model with over 1,900 self-employed travel professionals working from home or shared offices in seven countries across the globe.

The company’s community of business owners use Travel Counsellors bespoke-built technology platform to provide high-personalised leisure and corporate travel and booking experiences to 600,000 customers a year.

In 2019 the company invested up to £7 million in technology enhancements, including the continuous development of ‘my TC’, the company’s dedicated app which supports Travel Counsellors’ business owners to nurture close relationships with their customers through being instantly contactable at the tap of a button.

Steve Byrne, chief executive at Travel Counsellors, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Mark to Travel Counsellors to continue the growth and success of an innovative, digital community platform that supports and empowers entrepreneurial business owners to provide outstanding booking and travel experiences for their customers, with a focus on the human touch.

“Mark’s previous experience in leading the growth of digital learning and technology-focussed businesses, and passion for empowering talented people with the latest innovations in technology, offers the perfect blend as we continue to support travel professionals to re-define what personal service means in the travel industry, by showing the greatest levels of care to their customers every day.”