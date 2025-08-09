Oceania Cruises® Unveils a Global Journey of Discovery: The Kangaroo Route, aboard Oceania Vista®

Oceania Cruises®, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, is redefining luxury global exploration with its new Kangaroo Route sailing, an extraordinary 129-day Around the World voyage visiting more than 80 ports across 34 countries and four continents, aboard the critically acclaimed Oceania Vista. Featuring overnight stays in Cairns, Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore, Mumbai, Luxor and Bordeaux, bookings for this epic journey – a new segment of the 2027 Around the World cruise – are available now.

Departing February 26, 2027, the 1,200-guest ship will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime 129-day sojourn from iconic Sydney, Australia, traversing some of the world’s most captivating coastlines, cultural marvels and hidden gems. Over the course of four and a half adventure-filled months, luxury travelers can explore some of the world’s most fascinating destinations, inviting them to discover renowned cultural and natural wonders across the globe.

Guests will begin their journey along the magnificent coastlines of Australia before spending more than two months exploring the cultural and natural wonders of Asia, from the idyllic isles of Indonesia to the captivating contrasts of ancient and modern Japan and on to the vibrant, spiritual landscapes of India. The spectacular voyage continues to the desert metropolises of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, followed by a journey onward to mythical Egypt as a prelude to the spectacular Mediterranean.

In timeless Europe, a treasure trove of legendary destinations awaits. From the sun-kissed shores of Greece and Italy to the medieval cities of Croatia, the vibrant villages of Sicily and the Italian Riviera, the chic French Riviera and Spain’s Costa del Sol, and the heart of France’s fabled wine country, this voyage offers an opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of cultures and cuisines before concluding in London, United Kingdom.

“Our new Kangaroo Route, crafted from the epic 2027 Around the World cruise, is much more than a voyage – it’s a rare invitation to experience a vast part of the world with the comfort, warmth, sophistication and exceptional cuisine that Oceania Cruises is renowned for,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “We’re thrilled to offer this immersive new journey of exploration in 2027, aboard Oceania Vista, spanning four and a half remarkable months. Our guests crave enriching journeys, and this itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to effortlessly blend diverse continents, vibrant cultures and authentic cuisines into one utterly unforgettable experience.”

Starting at $54,999 per person, Oceania Cruises’ new Kangaroo Route sailing features the Exclusive Prestige Package, a generous array of additional complimentary amenities, including a choice of Free Unlimited Wine, Beer and Spirits or a generous Shore Excursion Credit, plus Exclusive Shoreside Events, a Free Visa Package and Free Luggage Delivery. These extra inclusions are in addition to the luxury cruise line’s Your World Included™ amenities, which include all gourmet specialty dining, in-stateroom dining, unlimited Starlink® WiFi and shipboard gratuities.

Shipboard Highlights of Oceania Vista

An epic journey calls for an equally exceptional onboard experience, and Oceania Vista delivers with unmatched elegance.

The 1,200-guest luxury ship offers all-veranda accommodations, featuring the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, at an astounding 291 square feet.

Oceania Vista boasts two crew members for every three guests, ensuring an unparalleled level of warm, personalized service.

One chef for every eight guests, meaning half of the onboard crew is dedicated to culinary experiences.

From immersive Culinary Discovery Tours™ ashore to hands-on cooking classes on board in The Culinary Center, guests can savor the flavors of the world and learn new skills as they sail.

Oceania Vista features 11 exceptional dining venues, including Aquamar® Kitchen, serving wellness-inspired dishes, The Bakery at Baristas, the classic Polo Grill Steakhouse, Italian Toscana, pan-Asian Red Ginger and the elegant French restaurant, Jacques.

Oceania Vista offers an elegant onboard experience with eight sophisticated bars, lounges, and entertainment venues.

Guests can unwind at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and its serene Aquamar Spa Terrace, ensuring every moment at sea is as enriching as the destinations themselves.

Thousands of immersive small-group shore excursions and tours to choose from in destinations across the globe, offering the opportunity to see destinations through a new lens, whether the focus is food, wine, art, history or architectural design.

Diverse onboard enrichment, including art classes at Oceania Cruises’ much-loved Artist Loft and numerous guest speakers.

Food and wine pairing experiences, including demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier’s Choice and Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons, plus a brand-new Gérard Bertrand experience.

Three additional itineraries are also available as part of Oceania Cruises’ 2027 Around the World voyage: the mesmerizing 180-day world journey from Miami to London; a 244-day Epic Global Adventure from Miami to New York, the luxury cruise line’s longest option ever offered on a world cruise; and the shorter 127-day Continental Explorer sailing from Miami to Doha.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.