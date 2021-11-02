Oceania Cruises rejigs UK sales leadership

Oceania Cruises has restructured its UK sales team with an ambition to best serve its trade partners.

The restructuring includes a promotion for Louise Craddock, who becomes sales director UK and Ireland, replacing Priti Mehta, who has left the business to pursue a new career opportunity after six years with the company.

Craddock, who has been with the premium brand for nearly ten years most recently as sales manager south, has almost 30 years’ experience within the cruise industry.

In that time, she has worked for cruise lines and in travel agencies in roles based in the US and the UK.

Reporting to Craddock is an experienced team of sales professionals covering the UK and Ireland, each of whom has been given new responsibilities in the restructure, to ensure their continued development and deliver the best support to Oceania Cruises’ trade partners.

Alex Farquharson is promoted to senior manager key accounts, and James Scott is to become sales manager south.

Oceania Cruises is well on the way to appointing a new sales manager north, and it is expected the team will be fully operational in their new roles before the end of the year.

Bernard Carter, senior vice president and managing director EMEA, commented: “I am delighted to announce these exciting changes to the UK and Ireland sales team as we continue our return-to-service journey.

“This is a critical and exciting time for the global cruise industry, and this restructure puts Oceania Cruises in the best possible position to work effectively and efficiently with our trade partners.”