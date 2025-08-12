Ocean Spa Hotel, part of the Sunset World Group, Celebrates 18 Years of Offering the Perfect Setting

This August, Sunset World Group proudly celebrates the 18th anniversary of Ocean Spa Hotel, one of its most iconic hotels. Since its opening in 2007, this hotel has established itself as a favorite choice for families and couples, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and facilities designed for all ages.

Its attractions include the Kids Zone, a giant outdoor chess set, and extensive tropical gardens, ideal for relaxation and fun. Additionally, as its name suggests, Ocean Spa Hotel has a spa that offers holistic treatments inspired by ancient Mayan wisdom, providing a unique experience of relaxation and well-being.

This year, the hotel features renovated rooms with modern furnishings and continues to delight guests every Wednesday with the “Discovering the Flavors of Mexico” gastronomic festival, a culinary experience that celebrates the diversity and richness of Mexican cuisine. It is worth noting that this event has consistently received praise on TripAdvisor for its quality and authenticity.

The comfortable Ocean Spa Hotel is located in Cancún’s hotel zone, very close to the city center, shopping centers, restaurants, and other tourist attractions. It offers ground transportation to Sunset Royal, Sunset Marina, and Laguna Suites. Ocean Spa Hotel is a haven for well-being and a great atmosphere of relaxation. Its excellent service and serene views of the Caribbean Sea and Isla Mujeres provide couples and families with an exceptional oceanfront vacation.

Grupo Sunset World is a Mexican family business founded by some of Cancún’s pioneers who helped make it a successful tourist destination worldwide. With over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, Sunset World Group implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by replacing energy supply technologies at its six hotels in Cancún and the Riviera Maya. Additionally, all Sunset World hotels are powered by clean, renewable energy produced in Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, significantly reducing the company’s carbon footprint. The activities and dining programs at the six hotels are constantly updated and expanded for the enjoyment of the entire family, as Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

ADVERTISEMENT