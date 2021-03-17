O Beach Dubai to debut later this year

Famed party-bar O Beach is opening up in Dubai.

O Beach Dubai is set to open later this year on Palm West Beach, and it looks set to become one of the newest hotspots on the man-made island.

Starring a 600 square metre swimming pool, four bars and a restaurant – this massive 6,000 square metre space looks out across to Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

Famed for its acrobat shows and circus-style stunts, visitors can expect more of the same at the Dubai outpost.

There will be a variety of experiences on offer – with pool beds, beach beds, cabanas and more.

There will be both an indoor dining area and outdoor terrace to eat on too.

O Beach Dubai is set to open in Autumn 2021 on the popular new stretch of beach on the trunk of the Palm.