NYC & Company predicts tourism recovery by 2024

NYC & Company has presented “NYC Reawakens,” a new communications initiative to signal the reopening and comeback of the city.

Just prior, NYC & Company chief executive, Fred Dixon, joined mayor Bill de Blasio and chef Daniel Boulud at a news briefing to announce the largest-ever $30 million marketing campaign for tourism recovery.

The work will launch in June, with details, including the name and creative, to be announced at a future date.

In 2021, New York’s official destination marketing organisation predicts 36.4 million people will visit the city, recovering more than 50 per cent of the record 66.6 million visitors that came in 2019.

“Tourism accounts for hundreds of thousands of jobs in this city, and building a recovery for all of us means welcoming tourists back to the greatest travel destination in the world.

“The ‘NYC Reawakens’ initiative will show travellers everywhere that New York City is not only ready to host them – it’s creating a fairer, better, and more vibrant city than ever before,” said de Blasio.

In 2020, the city welcomed 22.3 million visitors.

In 2024, New York is expected to exceed its prior 2019 record of 66.6 million visitors with an anticipated 69.3 million visitors.

“As the ship turns toward tourism recovery, we’re pleased to present ‘NYC Reawakens’ as a call to action to encourage visitors and meetings delegates to plan and visit the five boroughs this year and experience the city’s unmatched energy, excitement and dynamism.

“With a packed cultural calendar, world-class hotels, a new outdoor dining scene and so much more, visitors can experience the best of everything right here in New York City.

“We’re so grateful to be collaborating with Mayor de Blasio to launch this unprecedented marketing campaign later this spring to draw visitors back to the greatest city in the world,” said Dixon.

