Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: A Secluded Red Sea Sanctuary of Culture, Cosmos, and Wellness

Hidden among the crystalline waters and unspoiled reefs of the Red Sea lies Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve—a place where nature meets culture and luxury comes with a profound sense of purpose. As Saudi Arabia’s first Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and one of only a select few worldwide, Nujuma offers travelers a rare opportunity to step off the map and into an experience that is immersive, restorative, and deeply personal.

Set on a private island within the Blue Hole cluster of the Red Sea, Nujuma is more than a retreat—it is an invitation to slow down and rediscover wonder, guided by local experts who create unforgettable, guest-led journeys.

Culture Through Storytelling

At the heart of Nujuma’s ethos is a dedication to cultural authenticity. Guests can experience Saudi Arabia’s vibrant past and evolving present through curated encounters led by Ohoud Mosuily, Culture and Heritage Experience Manager. In her intimate workshops, she guides guests through centuries of Saudi history, music, and craftsmanship.

Her upcoming cultural series, “Echoes of the Red Sea,” will blend storytelling, traditional coastal music, and artisan-led workshops that celebrate the maritime soul of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want guests to feel not just informed, but emotionally connected to Saudi Arabia—its rhythms, its stories, and its people,” says Mosuily.

Celestial Nights

As night falls, Nujuma’s untouched skies transform into a natural observatory. Resident astronomer Habib Bafeil blends ancient Arabian star lore with modern astrophysics during nightly stargazing sessions. Guests hear tales once used by nomads to navigate the desert alongside discussions of NASA’s Artemis mission to return humans to the Moon.

“Science gives us answers, but storytelling gives us meaning,” says Bafeil.

Wellness Rooted in Nature

For those seeking renewal, Prateek, Nujuma’s Fitness & Wellness Manager, curates personalized wellness journeys that harmonize body, mind, and spirit. Guests can begin the day with sunrise yoga on the beach, explore coral reefs on guided snorkeling sessions, or join island fitness challenges. Later this year, Prateek will debut a full-detox wellness retreat combining meditation, therapeutic massage, and healthy cuisine.

“We help guests reconnect—with nature, with movement, and with themselves,” he says.

A Rare Destination

With just 65 villas, each with a private pool and panoramic views, Nujuma offers seclusion and intimacy in an extraordinary setting. Whether arriving by private boat, seaplane, helicopter, or yacht, guests enter a world that feels untouched yet deeply human.

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is not only a sanctuary of barefoot luxury—it is a place of profound connection, where every experience celebrates nature, culture, and discovery.

Further information and bookings: [nujumareserve.com]