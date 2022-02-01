Norwegian to launch new Trondheim flight this summer

Norwegian has announced it will add a twice-weekly direct flight between Manchester and Trondheim in Norway from August 15th.

There has never been a better time to visit the vibrant food scenes of Trondheim and the Trøndelag region as the destinations celebrate being recognised as Europe’s Region of Gastronomy throughout 2022.

For a truly unforgettable gastronomic experience, Trondheim boasts three Michelin star restaurants - Fagn, Credo and Speilsalen.

Europe’s Region of Gastronomy tittle also recognises the abundance of farm shops and local producers that can be found throughout this renowned part of Norway.

For travellers wanting to see Trondheim from a different perspective then a two-hour urban kayak trip along the Nidelva river offers unrivalled views of the historic city and its renowned architecture.

Visitors to the region can also experience the full Viking way of life on a five-day trip, including three days of hiking in Trollheimen, guided by local experts.

The hiking route is famous for its wild nature and encompasses many cultural heritage sites dating back to the ice age.

“We are very pleased to announce this additional route between Manchester and Trondheim.

“UK visitors from Manchester will now have easy direct access to this beautiful Nordic region and we look forward to welcoming customers on board,” said Magnus Thome Maursund, executive vice president network, pricing and planning at Norwegian.