Ninh Binh actively implements World Heritage Convention

Foreign visitors in Trang An

Since Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex was recognised as World Cultural and Natural Heritage by UNESCO in 2014, Ninh Binh province has made a range of efforts in issuing policies and programmes in an attempt to preserve and promote the heritage’s value in line with the World Heritage Convention.

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex spans over 20 communes andwards of four districts and Ninh Binh city while many local people are living in the core area, thus causing difficulties in the heritage management work.

Right after Trang An was honoured as the world cultural and natural heritage in June 2014, the Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee issued a plan and management regulations, and documents instructing administrations at al levels, relevant sectors and localities to well preserve and develop the heritage’s values.

The documents have comprehensively defined the vision, principles and basic orientations for the heritage preservation and management; and solved problems arising in the process of preserving the heritage and boosting socio-economic development in general andtourism and service development in particular.

These documents included Decision No. 230/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister approving the general construction planning scheme of the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex; Decree No.109/2017/ND-CP of the Government on regulations on the protection and management of heritages in Vietnam; Decision No 08/QD-UBND of the Ninh Binh Provincial People’s Committee on promulgating Regulations on granting construction licnecesand managing construction order in Ninh Binh province; Decision No. 28/2018/QD-UBND of the provincial People’s Committee promulgating the Regulations on the management, conservation and promotion of the Trang An Complex’s value.

Over the past eight years, local administrations at all levels and sectors, especially the Management Board of the Trang An Landscape Complex (under the Department of Tourism) have organised dozens of training courses to disseminate legal documents on the conservation and management of the heritage to local people, cadres, travel firms and establishments both in the core and buffer zones. Thanks to this move, the awareness of cadres, party members and people from all walks of life about the heritage conservation and management has been improved.

In addition, the coordination between departments, agencies, local authorities and businesses in managing and preserving the heritage in associated with socio-economic development in general and tourism developmentin particular has seen much progress.

The security order, environmental sanitation and tourism culture have been improved while the tourism promotion has always received attention.

The Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex and other world heritage sites in Vietnam have made positive contributions to socio-economic development, creating a driving force for the development of the tourism industry, thus promoting the image of Vietnam.

