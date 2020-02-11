NH Collection New York Madison Avenue to take brand into United States

Manhattan is getting set to welcome an exciting newcomer to the local hotel scene this April, with the opening of NH Collection New York Madison Avenue.

The property will become the first NH Collection property in the United States.

The building has been transformed into an enchanting hotel that will bring its guests on a journey back in time to one of the most iconic periods of the city’s history.

Located in a building inspired by the Renaissance revival architecture of the 1920s, the hotel exudes splendour, creativity and all the buzz of the city’s golden age of advertising.

NH Collection New York Madison Avenue will allow guests to soak in the ambience of 1950s Madison Avenue while enjoying all the conveniences of the new millennium.

Its style is distinctly European, with a touch of eclectic elegance, while the nostalgia carries through to the property’s common areas.

Surrounded by some of the most emblematic skyscrapers on New York’s skyline, most of the hotel’s 288 rooms offer city views.

With a terrace looking out over the Empire State Building, the presidential suite will give its guests a stunning vantage point from which to view the soul of the city.

Decorated with elegant furniture crafted from walnut, both the suites and the deluxe rooms are equipped with the brand’s outstanding amenities, offering guests the highest standards of comfort.

Hugo Rovira, managing director for NH Hotel Group in southern Europe and the US, said: “We are very pleased to be marking this new milestone opening in New York, raising our value proposition in the city with the introduction of our upper-upscale brand, NH Collection.

“The new NH Collection New York Madison Avenue embodies the spirit of this concept in the broadest sense: exceptional and meticulous attention to detail, first-class services, innovative premium products and next-generation technology, combined to create an unparalleled experience.”

