NexusTours earns Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice Award 2025 across seven top destinations

NexusTours, the leading Destination Management Company (DMC) in the Caribbean, Central and North America, and a core brand of GoNexus Group, has once again been recognized by Tripadvisor® with a Travelers’ Choice Award 2025 in the “Things to Do” category—marking another consecutive year of excellence based on real traveler reviews.

Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the world’s top attractions and experiences based on millions of user reviews and ratings collected over the past year. Building on last year’s success, NexusTours has expanded its footprint of top-rated experiences, this time being awarded in seven destinations: Costa Rica, Cancun, Punta Cana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Varadero.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition once again,” said Rubén Gutiérrez, President of GoNexus Group. “This award is a reflection of our ongoing mission to deliver seamless, memorable travel experiences—driven by local knowledge, innovative tools, and a service approach that’s truly centered around the guest.”

From curated excursions and private tours to reliable transfers and mobility services, NexusTours continues to elevate the in-destination experience with a broad product portfolio and end-to-end support. Travelers benefit from 24/7 assistance via their omnichannel communication model, including a virtual concierge, automation features, and a suite of digital solutions such as the NexusApp, white label platforms, Airport Transfer Pass (ATP), Digital Signage, AI Agents, and Mobility and Experiences E-Voucher.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards honor the top 10% of travel experiences on Tripadvisor globally, showcasing the highest-rated businesses based on real feedback. These recognitions are unveiled throughout the year, helping travelers discover the very best of what the world has to offer

