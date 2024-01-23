New Year, New Borders: What’s New In Expedition Cruises In 2024

If you want your travels in 2024 to take you to new borders, World Expeditions is launching a series of new expedition-style cruises in the next 12 months. If you want your travels in 2024 to take you to new borders, World Expeditions is launching a series of new expedition-style cruises in the next 12 months.

From Japan and South Korea to the Philippines and Melanesia, below are five of the most exciting new itineraries.

Sacred Japan and South Korea

Set sail on an expedition cruise that will have you exploring ancient castles, serene gardens and opulent temples, combined with witnessing some of Japan’s stunning natural scenery and awe-inspiring contemporary landscapes. However, what makes this itinerary truly special are the visits to parts of the country where few tourists set foot such as Sado Island, considered a perfect ‘miniature Japan’. The trip also reaches the south-eastern tip of South Korea where a day is spent in Gyeongju, the ‘Museum Without Walls’, and the Haeinsa Temple, one of the nation’s greatest temples.

NEW! Sacred Japan and South Korea with World Expeditions (10 days) departs in May, from £5,850 per person

Undiscovered Philippines & Indonesia

ADVERTISEMENT

The archipelagos of the Philippines and Indonesia are home to some of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. Escaping the tourist boom due to their hard-to-reach locations, these remote islands with primordial jungles and pristine coral reefs are perfect for exploration by expedition ship. Highlights include: visiting Ticao Island, where the towering Catandayagan Falls tumble down sheer stone cliffs into the ocean; observing thousands of stingless jellyfish on Bucas Grande Island; and searching for the smallest primate in the world, the saucer-eyed Tarsier.

NEW! Undiscovered Philippines & Indonesia with World Expeditions (15 days) departs in June, from £7,650 per person

Birding Down Under

A new specialist cruise with World Expeditions that takes you to the tempestuous latitudes of the Roaring Forties and the Furious Fifties. Visiting the wildlife-rich, sub-Antarctic islands such as Auckland, Campbell, Macquarie and The Snares, this is a zone that hosts the most diverse collection of seabirds on earth. With over 40 species, more than 10 per cent of the entire world’s seabird population, breeding here, most islands are designated UNESCO World Heritage sites and are afforded the highest conservation status and protection.

NEW! Birding Down Under with World Expeditions (17 days) departs in December, from £11,695 per person

Secrets of Melanesia

Sail from Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, into a world of idyllic islands and isolated villages that few travellers have experienced and where unique, time-honoured traditions and elaborately costumed dancers will welcome you into their homelands. Explore coral-fringed beaches and volcanic wonders, snorkel at the largest saltwater lagoon in the world, visit remote islands with indigenous cultures and where the traditional currency is ‘shell money’, with one last stop at Vanuatu, which has more than 100 indigenous languages.

NEW! Secrets of Melanesia with World Expeditions (17 days) departs in October, from £9,250 per person

Best of New Zealand

Featuring one of longest coastlines in the world, explore the spectacular natural assets of the ‘Land of the Long White Cloud’ and find out more about its fascinating history, from the first Polynesian arrivals through European settlement, early sealing and whaling and world leading conservation efforts. Places of interest include the sunken valleys and towering mountains of Fiordland; the crystalline waters of the Bay of Islands and Marlborough Sounds; the diverse marine life of Hauraki Gulf; and the iconic wildlife havens of Stewart Island and nearby predator-free Ulva Island.

NEW! Best of New Zealand with World Expeditions (15 days) departs in March, from £5,500 per person

In addition to the above, World Expeditions offers a range of expedition cruises in Antarctica and the Arctic.

For more information, ideas and bookings please call 0800 0744 135/+44 (0) 208 875 5060 or visit www.worldexpeditions.com. Flights extra