New Terminal One at JFK Announces New Partnership with Korean Air

The New Terminal One (NTO)– a consortium of labor, operating and financial partners building the new world-class terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)– today announced a new partnership with Korean Air.

The Skytrax five-star airline currently offers premium services with two daily direct flights between Seoul and New York. This partnership enables Korean Air to provide its passengers with a transformed premium in-terminal experience to match its award-winning in-flight service. Korean Air currently operates at the existing Terminal 1 and will have a seamless transition to the New Terminal One once the terminal is complete and operational.

“We are excited to announce this strategic partnership between New Terminal One with one of the top airlines in the world,” Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell, President and CEO of The New Terminal One at JFK. “At the unparalleled world-class terminal we are building here at JFK, we look forward to working together to connect passengers between the Americas and Asia for years to come.”

“Korean Air is proud to be a partner with what will be one of the premier gateways to the United States,” said Jin Ho Lee, Senior Vice President and Director of Korean Air Americas Regional Headquarters. “Working together with New Terminal One, we aim to continue to give our customers traveling through JFK the ultimate travel experience.”

The new airline agreement adds to the successful portfolio of first-class international carriers that have signed on with NTO, including Air France-KLM, Etihad Airways and LOT Polish Airlines, as the new terminal continues to welcome the international airline community.

The New Terminal One celebrated its groundbreaking event this past September and is currently in the midst of the first phase of construction. With 23 gates, the brand-new facility will serve as a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and set a new standard for world-class design and service through innovative stress-free passenger processing, immersive retail and dining experiences, and an iconic architecture and art program. The New Terminal One aspires to be recognized as among the top five airport terminals in the world; final completion of the initial phase of the project is expected by mid-2026.

ADVERTISEMENT