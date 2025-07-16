New Strategic Integrations Expand Traxo Marketplace’s Capabilities Across Compliance, Risk, ESG, and

Traxo, the global leader in unlocking and distributing real-time corporate travel data, announces the addition of six new fully integrated category-leading partners to its growing Traxo Marketplace.

This expansion reinforces Traxo’s position as the go-to platform for companies seeking to move travel booking data, whether from TMC or off-channel sources, into the tools their travel programs rely on. With the Traxo Marketplace, travel managers eliminate long-standing delays that have hindered performance, safety, and oversight. Over 400 companies have enabled integrations from our marketplace—all of which are monitored and managed by Traxo.

Each of these newly integrated partners enhances a critical travel management function, from emergency communication and ESG tracking to travel audits and risk management:

AlertMedia – A global leader in risk intelligence and incident response solutions, emergency communication, AlertMedia empowers companies to ensure the safety of their travelers through fast, reliable alerts and response coordination during critical events.



Alō Index – Alō Index provides buyers with verified, property-level ESG data to inform sustainable hotel sourcing decisions. The platform helps companies meet their environmental, social, and governance goals without compromising performance or policy compliance.

Elements – Elements is an AI-powered platform designed for companies to maximize the ROI of business travel. Seamlessly integrating with your CRM, TMC, expense, and revenue intelligence tools, Elements helps you boost revenue, focus sales efforts on high-impact opportunities, and cut travel expenses by up to 40%.



Fare Audit – As the leading independent corporate travel audit firm, Fare Audit helps companies ensure airfare accuracy and hotel bookings at the corporate discounts, by capturing “unattached hotels. The value to the corporate is ensuring all negotiated discounts are applied prior to departure, and being able to locate travellers globally at any time.



Restrata – Restrata’s resilienceOS is a unified operational resilience platform that transforms people risk management by combining live people visibility, threat intelligence, and mass communication in a single tool. With an open ecosystem, organizations can integrate the providers they trust - ensuring purpose-built duty of care wherever their people are.



Travlr ID – Travlr ID is redefining the modern travel profile for an AI-powered world. Giving travelers control over their data while enabling corporates to own, manage, and share verified profiles securely across their travel ecosystem for smarter, more personalized experiences.

Through the Traxo Marketplace, these partners now have direct, real-time access to Traxo clients’ off-channel and TMC bookings. This seamless integration empowers them to deliver faster, more complete support across all aspects of the travel lifecycle.

“Each of these partners represents a category leader in their space,” said Andres Fabris, CEO of Traxo. “By bringing them into our marketplace with full data integration, we’re making it easier than ever for travel managers to build and customize a high-performing travel program without compromising data visibility or traveler safety.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome these innovators to the Traxo Marketplace,” added Rebecca Sheehan, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Traxo. “Their integrations bring powerful functionality to our ecosystem—whether it’s streamlining risk management, improving financial accuracy, or delivering ESG insights. Together, we’re helping travel programs achieve greater intelligence, resilience, and control.”