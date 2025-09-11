New Routes to Canada as Air Canada Expands its Network for Summer 2026

Air Canada today announced its international network for Summer 2026, with new destinations and expanded services for travellers across Europe and Asia heading to Canada. Beginning next year, the airline will launch new non-stop routes from Catania in Sicily and Palma de Mallorca to Montréal, a key trans-Atlantic hub for the airline. From Budapest, Air Canada will re-establish direct flights to Toronto, alongside increased capacity to Prague. In addition, Air Canada’s popular Vancouver–Bangkok service will move from seasonal to year-round and direct flights from Shanghai to Toronto will also return, offering greater choice to travellers from Asia.

“Air Canada’s continued international expansion reflects our bold ambitions and leverages our network reach and scale to capitalize on global travel demand driven by leisure travel trends, growing demand for services to Asia, and cargo development opportunities. Next summer, we will be launching exciting, new services to Montréal from Sicily and Mallorca, offering European customers direct access to one of Canada’s most dynamic cities and onward connections across North America. Air Canada is the first carrier to provide scheduled service from Sicily and Mallorca to Canada,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

“From Budapest, we are further strengthening our global hub in Toronto with the return of this celebrated international route, while increasing services from Prague. Combined with year-round flights between Vancouver and Bangkok, these strategic additions reinforce Air Canada’s global network as one of the most wide-reaching from North America, connecting our customers in Europe and beyond directly to Canada and onwards to all six inhabited continents.”

