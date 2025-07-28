New Luxury Hotel Opening: Borgo Pignano Florence Set for 2026

Sister property to the renowned Borgo Pignano in Tuscany between Volterra and San Gimignano, this 15th-century Florentine villa has been meticulously restored to offer a refined retreat that blends heritage and immersive cultural experiences. Located on the northern slopes of Montughi Hill, one of Florence’s most prestigious and tranquil areas, the estate provides a peaceful escape just minutes from the city’s cultural heart.

The Estate

Set within twelve acres of grounds, the largest of any hotel in Florence, the estate comprises 11 historic buildings with 32 rooms and suites. Accommodation ranges from Charming Rooms (25–27 sqm) to generous Signature Suites (80 sqm), each impeccably curated with bespoke furnishings, Venetian fabrics and marble bathrooms,and offering views of the olive grove, gardens and surrounding Tuscan hills.

Villa La Sosta

Positioned at the entrance to the estate, Villa La Sosta is a private 385 sqm residence with five en-suite bedrooms, a secluded plunge pool and a formal Italian garden. Ideal for families or small groups, the villa combines exclusivity with complete access to all hotel facilities. A separate entrance is available for guests seeking complete privacy.

The Location

Borgo Pignano Florence enjoys a setting that brings cooler summer evenings and far-reaching views. The area has long served as a gateway to Florence, rich in history and home to landmarks such as the Church of the Pilgrim and Villa del Pellegrino. Borgo Pignano Florence is just 1km from historical landmarks such as Piazza della Libertà.

Dining

Borgo Pignano Florence will feature two restaurants and two bars, offering a variety of refined yet relaxed settings, from elegant indoor spaces to panoramic terraces and a laid-back poolside lounge. Under the direction of Michelin star Chef, Stefano Cavallini, dishes will be rooted in Tuscan tradition and shaped by organic produce from the Borgo Pignano estate in Tuscany. Guests can expect all-day à la carte dining, seasonal small plates and signature cocktails, with each venue reflecting the property’s commitment to quality and authenticity. The restaurants will also be open to outside guests.

Wellbeing

Wellbeing is woven throughout the guest experience. Facilities include a 30-metre heated outdoor pool (making it one of the largest in Florence), spa, fitness area, solarium deck and a peaceful jogging path. The expansive grounds offer natural beauty and privacy at every turn.

Cultural Experiences

Guests can enjoy private access to leading galleries, bespoke historical tours and artist residencies, as well as curated experiences such as wine and olive oil tastings, cocktail masterclasses and farm-to-table cooking lessons. Guests are also invited to visit BPF’s sister property to experience authentic rural experiences from wine tastings to beekeeping.