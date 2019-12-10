New head of human resources for Kempinski

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Corinna Saur as vice president corporate human resources.

In her new role she will undertake the human resources business partner role for the corporate office and will support the implementation of the company’s vision and strategy.

She will also have a strong involvement in the development of future human resources processes and policies.

Saur, a German national, started her career in the hospitality industry in the food and beverage sector and studied and graduated in hotel management at the Hotel Management School of Hamburg, where she discovered her passion for human resources and training.

She spent many years working in the hospitality sector and brings valuable experiences from the human resources department in international companies such as InterContinental, Robinson or the Kameha Grand Zurich, a member of Autograph Collection Hotels, to her new position.

Intrinsically motivated by growth, Saur was assigned in 2018 as corporate director of human resources and training at Vienna House, hotels owner and operator of 51 Hotels across Europe.

In this role, she led the entire human resources function and helped develop the company culture and employer branding.