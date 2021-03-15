New development leadership for Marriott

Marriott International has confirmed the appointments of Carlton Ervin as global development officer, international and Noah Silverman as global development officer, United States and Canada.

These announcements follow the recent appointments of Anthony Capuano as chief executive officer of the company, and Stephanie Linnartz as president.

As global development officer, international, Ervin will oversee development in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Silverman will be responsible for the development of all Marriott brands in the United States and Canada.

“Noah and Carlton have been instrumental in driving Marriott’s rooms growth and incredibly strong development pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their proven track record positions them well to lead Global Development as we move forward,” said Linnartz.

“Their combined experience, strategic vision and relationships with the owner and franchisee communities around the world will help to advance the company’s growth strategy, including expansion into new and underserved markets.”

A 21-year veteran of the company, Ervin most recently served as chief development officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he was responsible for leading Marriott’s development efforts for all brands across that region.

Ervin played a pivotal role in the acquisition and European roll-out of the AC by Marriott brand, the development of the Moxy brand in Europe and the integration of the Starwood Hotels and Resorts acquisition.



Noah Silverman has been with Marriott for more than two decades

Silverman most recently served as chief development officer, United States and Canada full-service hotels, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the development process for luxury and premium brands.

A 24-year veteran of the company, Silverman played a crucial role in the acquisition and subsequent growth of the Delta by Marriott Hotels and Gaylord Hotels brands and the acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts.