New Alcohol-Free Menu Launched at Luxurious Thai Residence, The Sarojin

With sober travel on the rise, luxury boutique residence The Sarojin in Khao Lak, Thailand, has unveiled an extensive new alcohol-free drinks menu. The curated selection spans cocktails, wines, beers, spirits, smoothies, juices, teas and coffees, including an alcohol-free Irish coffee, each designed to rival its alcoholic counterpart in both presentation and flavour. Presented as a dedicated stand-alone menu, it ensures guests can enjoy the full range without having to hunt through a traditional alcohol-based list.

The launch follows growing demand from guests for alcohol-free alternatives, with more travellers choosing to cut back on or skip alcohol altogether. This sober travel movement forms part of a wider cultural trend, with people making informed choices to be healthier, more mindful and more present.

Available at the resort’s Ficus and Edge restaurants and its beach bar, highlights include a Chardonnay from France’s Languedoc region, sparkling wines from the award-winning French Bloom, non-alcoholic beers and premium spirits such as Dolce Spritz, Botanical Dry Gin, Dark Spice Rum and Malt Blend Whiskey. The mocktail list showcases these spirits in playful serves, including the Easy Spritz with Dolce Spritz and orange, the Basil Smash with Botanical Dry Gin and fresh basil, the Dark & Windy with Dark Spice Rum and ginger beer, and the Malt Pine with Malt Blend Whiskey and pineapple.

The resort’s famous all-day à la carte breakfast, which includes sparkling wine until 6pm daily, now also offers an alcohol-free sparkling option. In-room minibars and transfers both feature alcohol-free selections. All guests are welcomed with a brand-new Refresher, specially created by The Sarojin’s expert mixologist, Khun Ra, with options including Pandan Leaf, Ginger and Butterfly Pea Flower with Lime.

Commenting on the new menu and the sober travel trend, Owner Andrew Kemp said: “It’s common now for our guests to be requesting non-alcoholic options at times, whether that’s to enjoy with a meal or as a zero-percent alternative to an afternoon tipple at the pool or sunset drinks at our beach-front bar. Guests still want the taste and experience of their favourite holiday drinks, but at times simply without the alcohol. Whilst we’ve always had mocktails and alcohol-free beers on our menus, we’ve now put focus on introducing more unusual sober choices, from non-alcoholic spirits and spritzes to a wide range of wines and sparkling wine alternatives. We’ve also started offering menu pairings with our non-alcoholic range, allowing guests to match their drink to the flavours on their plate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Already a firm favourite with luxury guests, romantics and honeymooners, The Sarojin is often cited as one of the best hotels in Thailand and is renowned for its food and drink offering. The hotel’s restaurants have been recognised for their fine dining quality by The MICHELIN Guide Thailand and the resort overall holds prestigious MICHELIN Two Key status awarded to hotels providing “an exceptional stay”.