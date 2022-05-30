New 5* wellbeing resort opens in Crete

Situated in the peaceful Mononaftis Bay on the island of Crete, ACRO Suites offers the ultimate Zen experience for guests looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and recuperate in serene luxurious surroundings.

The property consists of 49 bespoke suites and villas, all designed to create a memorable experience that is the apotheosis of relaxation. From suites nestled into the cliffside, furnished with natural and bohemian elements, to contemporary villas with private infinity pools and breathtaking views of the Aegean, ACRO Suites is the perfect hideaway to reconnect to oneself.

Located at the heart of the property and inspired by the authentic concept of a hammam, “The Bath House” is a sanctuary for those seeking true rejuvenation. Consisting of a Byzantine Hammam, a Finnish sauna, two treatment rooms, and both indoor and outdoor pools (including a plunge pool), the tranquil atmosphere is guaranteed to recharge all who visit. From tension-melting massages to radiance-boosting facials, the spa’s extensive menu offers a plethora of holistic experiences to choose from.

Guests can focus on mind, body, and soul with a daily class at the magical Asana Yoga Shala while fitness gurus, can work up a sweat in the Fitness House, featuring extensive professional equipment and awe-inspiring sea views.

For the ultimate dining experience, the hotel’s signature restaurant ‘Cremnos’, is a nutritional haven, offering traditional Greek cuisine with a contemporary twist. Dishes include Black Truffle Pastitsio, Dumplings Saganaki with a smooth bisque sauce, feta cream, and a touch of ouzo foam, and the deliciously sweet treat – Meringue Cloud with pistachio cream and Cretan honey parfait.

The restaurant’s unique design, wholesome menu, and unparalleled views guarantee a soulful gastronomic experience.

The newest addition to the property, Umi restaurant, serves up delectable Nikkei cuisine for those who enjoy tantalizing Asian flavours.

Guests can wind down with a delicious cocktail at ‘CIRCLE’, ACRO’s lounge and pool bar, whilst taking in the melting sunset over the ocean.