Nevis Tourism Authority Appoints New CEO, Andia Ravariere

The Nevis Tourism Authority has appointed Andia Ravariere as its new CEO, a Caribbean tourism strategist known for championing sustainability and authentic travel experiences. Her vision is to spotlight Nevis as the region’s leader in “barefoot luxury” where unspoilt nature, rich heritage and warm community spirit set the island apart from other destinations.

Andia Ravariere brings over a decade of experience in destination marketing and development across the Caribbean. She most recently served as Destination Marketing Manager for Discover Dominica, where she expanded the island’s reach into niche markets and introduced new community-led tourism offerings. Prior to that, she spent seven years with the Ministry of Tourism in Anguilla, helping to drive the island’s tourism recovery in the wake of COVID-19.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, said: “Nevis has a unique story to tell, one of authenticity, culture and natural beauty. Andia’s track record in sustainable tourism and her deep Caribbean expertise makes her the perfect leader to carry our story to the world. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Nevis.”

Ravariere’s career has been defined by innovation and inclusivity. In 2013, she founded the Colihaut Community Tourism Development group in Dominica, creating the now-celebrated Colihaut Fish Lime event. The initiative not only boosted local industries but also empowered women entrepreneurs, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Pamela Martin, Chairperson of the Board of the NTA, said: “We look forward to working closely with her to build on our momentum, strengthen relationships with global partners, and ensure that Nevis continues to stand out as one of the Caribbean’s most unique and sustainable destinations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, Ravariere plans to position Nevis as a haven for travellers seeking understated luxury and authentic Caribbean charm. She said: “Nevis has an incredible opportunity to redefine what luxury means. It’s about space, sustainability, culture and a genuine connection. My goal is to put Nevis firmly on the map as the Caribbean’s most authentic island escape. One that empowers its people and protects its heritage, while delivering world-class experiences to visitors, so they want to come back time and time again”

She holds a Master’s degree in Tourism Development and Management and a Bachelor’s in International Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.