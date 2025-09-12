Nashville’s Newest Design Hotel, The Printing House Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Printing House Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a lifestyle hotel honoring Nashville’s rich printing legacy and design, has opened at the intersection of Third Avenue and Peabody Street, in the heart of Nashville’s fast growing South Bank neighborhood. Offering 187 refined guest rooms, locally inspired food & beverage offerings and authentic guest experiences, the hotel blends mid-century elegance with thoughtful design and an homage to Nashville’s past. Located just blocks from Honky Tonk Highway, Printer’s Alley and the legendary Ryman Auditorium, The Printing House invites visitors to discover inspiration in the heart of Music City.

“We are thrilled to bring The Printing House to Nashville, a city with such a deep and celebrated history in the arts,” says Gayle Wilkinson, general manager, The Printing House. “The hotel is our tribute to the city’s printing history, which was instrumental in the stamping of songbooks eventually converging with artists who made the Music City what it is today. Starting with the exterior of the hotel featuring textured stamping patterns to our elegant lobby and best in city patio, overlooking the Cumberland River and Downtown, this hotel will contribute to the continuing history of Nashville.”

Designed with bold, mid-century influences and layered with historical nuance, The Printing House features thoughtful details throughout, from the block “P” logo inspired by letterpress fonts to its textured concrete façade. Interiors are anchored by warm, natural materials including rattan, walnut and brass, while the communal spaces balance laid-back luxury with accessible inclusivity. Highlights include a bustling café, a lively central lounge with a floating fireplace and a rooftop terrace with glass panel railings to offer panoramic views of the skyline. A rooftop stage will feature live local musicians, “Writer’s Rounds”, and hands-on songwriting sessions.

“The Printing House is a perfect addition to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton portfolio,” said Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “Hilton recognizes that more guests are seeking hotels with an independent spirit, and The Printing House’s vibrant story, rich design and on-property offerings that are uniquely Nashville delivers exactly the stay they are seeking.”

As Nashville’s second only LEED-certified hotel, The Printing House offers 187 design-forward guest rooms, including twelve deluxe suites and a seven room private floor and terrace that can combine into a seven-bedroom suite with a private living room lounge, ideal for larger groups or special events. Accommodations include custom millwork, spacious bathrooms with LED mirrors, dedicated work/lounge areas and curated mini-bars stocked with local spirits and snacks.

The Printing House features The Letterpress Lounge & Terrace, a wraparound indoor/outdoor cocktail bar and restaurant perched on the fifth floor backdropped by sweeping views of the city’s iconic music venues. Rooted in Southern hospitality, the menu spotlights elevated local flavors for lunch and dinner service, including shareable platters and thoughtfully curated entrees. Classic whiskey cocktails, local craft brews, and creative non-alcoholic “Editor’s Elixirs” are on offer seven days a week with live music and social events offered weekly.

The Press House Café offers a warm combination of traditional espresso bar and Southern diner hospitality. Guests can fuel up with freshly roasted coffee, handcrafted espresso drinks, smoothies and brunch cocktail flights, along with a variety of grab-and-go or plated options, including high-protein and vegan choices.

With 3,200 square feet of event space, including outdoor terraces and a dedicated catering kitchen, The Printing House provides an ideal venue for creative sessions and celebrations.

Just a short walk from Nashville’s legendary venues yet tucked into a quiet enclave, The Printing House offers a refined and accessible design hotel option. With its prime location, design-forward sensibility and commitment to Nashville’s story, the hotel affords an authentic, inspiring experience for both locals and travelers alike.

The Printing House Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits like a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of money and Points to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and more.

Reservations are being accepted for stays beginning Sept. 8, 2025. Nightly rates will begin at $349.

For more information on The Printing House please visit: printinghousenashville.com and follow The Printing House on @theprintinghousenashville